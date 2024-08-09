Exclusive: Bobbi Brown on viral Jones Road foundation, wearing less makeup and beauty imperfections

Bobbi Brown is one of the most famous makeup artists on the planet and is widely regarded as the ultimate beauty expert when it comes to mascara, foundation, blush, and everything in between.

She launched her new brand, Jones Road Beauty, back in 2020, and its popularity is second to none. Heck, her 'What the Foundation' even went viral on TikTok after the leading lady stepped in to demonstrate how to apply it properly.

HELLO! spoke to the talented professional, who has worked with pretty much every Hollywood A-lister on record, to give us the rundown on her brand and how to embrace your perfections with makeup.

Speaking about Jones Road, the mother-of-one has a huge passion for the brand. "Jones Road is a collection of the products I always wanted for myself but couldn’t find anywhere else. An edited, indispensable collection of clean, high-grade formulas designed for all ages, skin types and skin tones. It’s the culmination of my 40 years of experience as a makeup artist and product developer. It’s also a reflection of who I am today."

We all know it, but taking off those layers of makeup looks so much better, and Bobbi has always championed this. "I’m wearing less makeup than I ever did and so are our customers. Our customers are really my inspiration. Women today shop differently; they have a new definition of beauty. They know their imperfections make who they are and I wanted to create a brand that embraces that."

The viral foundation

The What The Foundation previously caused a stir due to an influencer daubing it all over her face and the image going viral. I've personally used it and really like the coverage. When used sparingly, it conceals well and gives a glossy tone to your face.

Speaking about the correct way to apply the hero product, she explains: "I like to apply it with my fingers. I start by tapping a small amount into my skin and adding more as needed. My rule of thumb is to add more when my skin feels really dry and to use less when it’s really hot out, a little goes a long way. I created 'What The Foundation' to keep unique features like freckles visible and cover unwanted redness and blemishes for an even skin tone, it covers only what you want and nothing you don’t."



Bobbi's essentials

Speaking about the item she can't live without, Bobbi, who once famously shared a cab ride with Meghan Markle, reveals: "I always have at least one 'Miracle Balm' and 'The Mascara' on me. I like products that do a lot and that’s Miracle Balm. You can use it as an all over tint, blush, highlight, lip tint or just a bit of extra moisture and glow when you need it. I’m always on the go, and reapply it around my forehead, nose and cheeks for a natural flush. My mascara makes such a difference. We created this clean jet black formula that separates, lifts, and volumises lashes. With just one swipe my eyes start to pop."

Natural makeup

The 'no makeup' makeup is widely regarded as the most flattering on all skin tones and has regained popularity in recent times due to the whole 'Clean Girl Beauty' aesthetic. Bobbi has always been an advocate of this and has some great tips for emphasising your features.

She explains: "The 'no makeup' makeup look shouldn’t be hard, all you need is a few really good products. The most important thing is that the end result enhances your favourite features. You want to look like the freshest and healthiest version of you. I start with complexion products to even skin tone and get rid of redness and blemishes. For the eyes, I like to make sure they pop with mascara and pencil. You’ll want a natural flush in your cheeks, and then finish the look with a lip shade that looks like your lips, only better."

© @reesewitherspoon Bobbi loves Reese Witherspoon's makeup right now

We all have beauty icons and when asked whose makeup she is loving right now, Bobbi quips: "Reese Witherspoon, she always looks perfect."