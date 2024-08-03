Chrissy Teigen's son Wren's playful bedroom at $17.5m family home is like a jungle

Chrissy Teigen's family home with her husband John Legend is nothing short of a haven. Their Beverly Hills pad, which is worth a whopping $17.5 million, blends style with practicality, catering perfectly for their four children - Luna, eight, Miles, six, Esti, one, and Wren, 11 months.

On Friday, the former Sports Illustrated model, 38, took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from recent days with her adorable children. "Back with my littles [white love heart emoji] Wren has a man bun," penned Chrissy.

© Instagram Miles and Wren were spotted in Wren's jungle-theme room

Amongst the photos was a shot of the star's sons Miles and Wren who posed for a sweet snap in her youngest's cot. The photo gave a glimpse into the jungle-themed bedroom with playful wallpaper printed with monkeys in trees.

In an episode of Architectural Digest's Open Door, the model and her Voice star husband gave a full tour of their luxury pad. It became clear that the kids had a part to play in the decoration of their rooms as Miles' space used a safari aesthetic which now coordinates with Wren's.

The youngster's adventurous bedroom features a bunk bed shaped like a safari truck with earthy khaki bedding. The space has also been decorated with leafy camouflaging and even has a set of tall plush giraffe figures.

© YouTube/Architectural Digest Miles' safari-themed room is so impressive

For an extra fun touch, his room features a dimly lit den that has been decked out with animal print cushions and a climbing wall.

© Instagram Chrissy showed off her patio

In an interview with AD, the couple opened up about the process of designing the interior of their home with Jake Arnold. The 'All of Me' singer explained: "Our last house was darker and more cloistered, like a sanctuary. We were attracted to this place because of its lightness and airiness.

© Instagram Chrissy's home features a stunning tapestry

"We love how open it feels, and how it’s so connected to the outdoors. We wanted to create something magical, especially for the kids."

Elevated touches

The home isn't without its stylish touches for the adults to enjoy. Their hallway and John's music room features incredible gold detailing on the walls which elevates the space to the next level.

© Instagram Chrissy posed against the incredible wall mural

The entryway wall has also been styled with a solid gold console table and a wall mural with a crane pattern.

© Instagram Their gold wall adds an unusual visual element

Gilding and gold leaf expert Daniel Bland of Daniel Bland Design previously told HELLO!: "Where some would keep this as a statement wall, Chrissy has opted for more drama by using shimmering golds and metallics from floor to ceiling to bring more warmth and radiance."

© Instagram Chrissy's kitchen is a showstopper

If asked to picture a meticulously-organized luxe kitchen, many would visualize a space like Chrissy's. The Cravings owner has opted for a statement marble wall with coordinating shelving dressed with a curated collection of books and ornaments.

© Instagram Chrissy's kitchen is the perfect spot for baking with her daughter Luna

"The neutral marble worktops and splashback, paired with the walnut units and brass handles, create a chic, luxe feel in Chrissy’s kitchen," Sophie Clemson of The Living House told HELLO! "The kitchen has a minimalist feel with the open shelving and natural texture of the marble."