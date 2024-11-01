Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Courteney Cox turns heads with total hair transformation from 24 years ago
Subscribe
Courteney Cox turns heads with total hair transformation from 24 years ago
Courteney Cox in black blazer with hairdressing scissors backdrop© Getty

Courteney Cox turns heads with total hair transformation from 24 years ago

The Friends star recreated a certain horror movie look from 2000 this Halloween

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Hollywood stars came out in droves last night to celebrate Halloween in their spookiest costumes but it was Courteney Cox's look that served major nostalgia.

The Friends actress, 60, posted a video from her stunning $9 million Malibu home where she rocked super choppy bangs and a fitted purple suit as she dressed her King Charles Cavalier Spaniels up as Ghostface from her 2000 hit movie Scream 3. See the full video below.

WATCH: Courteney Cox recreates an iconic hair moment for Halloween

In the noughties horror movie, Courteney played Gale Weathers, a news anchor who rocked the unusual haircut in a jet black hue. 

Courteney's spooky hairdo

The ex-wife of David Arquette has previously spoken out about her Scream haircut and it's safe to say it haunts her to this day.

Courteney cox in 2000 with short bangs© Alamy
Courteney's bangs were a hairpiece

"Each Scream I would try to come up with a different look for her that was just over the top gross, or ugly or too much," the actress told the host of The Drew Barrymore Show

Courteney cox on set of scream 3 with david arquette and wes craven© Alamy
Courteney's hair from Scream 3 still haunts her

"Oh [the bangs], that was the worst. I forgot about that. There was nothing worse. That was a big lesson in life because that will forever be on film," she continued. 

david arquette kissing Courteney cox on cheek© Alamy
Courteney's bangs were uber short

The star, whose most famous role was Monica Geller, also revealed that while the raven lengths were her own, the questionable bangs were a clip-in hairpiece.

Courteney Cox with choppy bangs in Scream 3© Getty
Courteney Cox had choppy bangs in Scream 3

"I remember they were cut on the set," Courteney recalled. "You are supposed to have a thing that starts back here, far back and that's where the part goes for the bangs," she explained, pointing to the back of her head. 

Jennifer's Friends co-stars minus Matt LeBlanc were in attendance at her wedding© NBC
Monica Geller's hair was totally different

"For some reason, they put it here [pointing toward the centre of her head] and started cutting it and I was like, 'Well I don't have a choice now'."

Courteney's hair evolution

Courteney Cox with shaggy curls in 1987© Getty
Courteney Cox wore shaggy curls in 1987

Since Courteney found stratospheric fame on the set of Friends in 1994, she has been associated with deep brunette locks.

Courtney Cox with short hair as Gloria Dinallo© Getty
Courtney Cox had short hair as Gloria Dinallo

However, before her sleek 90s blowdries, Courteney rocked 1980s shaggy curls which were chopped off for a role in Misfits of Science.

Courteney cox in white jeans and tee© Getty
Courteney wears beachy curls these days

DISCOVER: Friends turns 30: from Jennifer Aniston to Matt LeBlanc, see the cast's then-and-now photos 

During the 90s, Courteney experimented with her hair, rocking bobs to shoulder-length styles. These days, she opts for something in between with the Men's Final of the US Open Tennis Championships in September calling for casual beachy waves with a centre part.

Transform your routine with expert advice from our beauty and wellness team!

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here

Other Topics

More Beauty

See more

Read More