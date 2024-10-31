Best-dressed celeb kids for Halloween 2024: Khloe Kardashian's son, Perrie Edwards' son & more

Halloween marks the start of the festive season, and some celebrities aren't letting the occasion pass them by without celebrating.

While social media is full of home decorations and celebrity costumes aplenty, we can't help but notice how adorable some famous children look in their Halloween outfits this year. From Bindi Irwin's daughter's zoo-themed look to Khloe Kardashian's son Tatum's spooky ensemble, join us as we look at the best-dressed celebrity children for Halloween 2024…

1/ 6 © Instagram Kelly Osbourne's son Sidney Kelly Osbourne chose a family costume this year, with the singer donning a silver space suit while her son Sidney was a cute alien in a fluffy lime green onesie for his trick-or-treat outing. "My little [alien] got to go trick or treating today! We had so much fun!!!!!! We took grandma Theresa with us! It was just the best!!!! In case you were wondering @mrdanielnguyen is @charli_xcx he kept telling people baby Sidney was his @troyesivan lol," Kelly wrote next to a video of the family.

2/ 6 © Instagram Molly-Mae's daughter Bambi "But Grandmother… what big hands you have!!!!" Molly-Mae Hague captioned Instagram photos of her mother-daughter Disney-themed outfits. The former Love Island star dressed as the wolf in grandmother clothes – complete with furry hands, a shower cap and face paint – while Bambi was the star of the night in a red checked Little Red Riding Hood dress and her blonde hair styled into cute pigtails.

3/ 6 © Instagram Khloe Kardashian's son Tatum Khloé Kardashian used her annual "cousins' pumpkin party" as an excuse to dress up. The mother-of-two twinned with her kids True and Tatum in a black skeleton onesie and sneakers as she posed for photos at her $17 million Hidden Hills home. The event included balloon arches, fake spider webs, a slime-making station and lots of pink and black Halloween-themed treats.

4/ 6 © Instagram Bindi Irwin's daughter Grace Bindi Irwin ensured all eyes were on her daughter Grace, three, as she posed for photos alongside her husband Chandler Powell. In the Instagram photo, the little girl rocked a giraffe onesie while her parents wore their normal work clothing, and Bindi wrote: "Grace the giraffe and her zookeepers here to wish you a happy #Halloween from @australiazoo!"

5/ 6 © Instagram Perrie Edwards' son Axel Little Mix star Perrie Edwards may be a successful singer in her own right, but she decided to dress herself and her son Axel up as other famous artists for Halloween. Channelling the music video for Die With A Smile, Perrie embodied Lady Gaga in a blue dress with a red neck scarf and matching tights, while her little boy was a mini Bruno Mars in a pastel checked suit with a cowboy hat and boots.

6/ 6 © Instagram Princess Madeleine of Sweden's daughters Princess Leonore and Princess Adrienne embraced the Halloween spirit and posed for photos outside for their mother Princess Madeleine of Sweden. They wore matching face paint, but 11-year-old Leonore wore a white ghostly dress while her younger sister, six, wore a red and black frock.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Jennifer Garner and her son Samuel take on a haunted house

PHOTOS: 13 rare photos of the royals wearing fancy dress costumes