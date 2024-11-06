Princess Kate rocks cascading curls in unearthed university halls photo

The Princess of Wales often turns heads on public engagements with her impeccably preened hair. But in an unearthed photo shared by her university friend, Kate, now 42, looked so different.

In an unseen snap featuring fellow St Andrews student Laura Warshauer, Prince William's wife was seen wearing a cream turtleneck jumper with natural brunette curls that cascaded down her back.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The Princess of Wales' best outfits - ever

These days it is a rarity for Kate to wear her hair in natural curls while out in public. Royal fans will note that she rocked her beachy hairdo during her and William's Diamond Jubilee tour of the Far East in 2012 and while on an outing in Anglesey during the couple's residency from 2010 to 2013 - but rarely again.

© Instagram/Laura Warshauer Kate rocked natural curls at university

The now mother of three also wore a no-makeup makeup look featuring bronzey cheeks and defined eyes. "Sending love to Kate Middleton, the future Queen of England and my university dormmate!," Ms Warshauer penned in July during Kate's preventative chemotherapy for cancer which she completed in September.

© Getty Kate wore her hair natural in 2013

"This was us at a Hope Street flat party. I have the loveliest college memories with Kate. She is the kindest, most caring, down-to-earth, genuine person, and it’s incredible to see her shining so brightly and inspiring the world with her compassion and courage."

William and Kate at St Andrews

William and Kate enrolled at the Scottish university in 2001, meeting on campus and later living together at 13A Hope Street, which cost just £100 per week each, alongside housemates Fergus Boyd and Olivia Bleasdale.

© Getty Kate Middleton during her graduation ceremony at St Andrews

The Princess looked polished and put together in her graduation photos in 2005, sporting the traditional gown over a black pencil skirt and white fitted shirt combo.

© Getty Kate Middleton and Prince William fell in love at university

The former Miss Middleton was spotted with her father Michael on the day of her graduation where she rocked an outfit that was perfectly in line with noughties trends but a look she could never wear as the future queen.

© Getty Kate Middleton and her father Michael Middleton sighted prior to her graduation ceremony

Prince William's girlfriend rocked low-rise jeans with a crop top and suede heeled boots with her beachy hair piled on top of her hair in a crocodile clip.

Kate's noughties style

© Getty Chelsy Davy and Kate Middleton stepped out in boho looks in 2006

Prior to her wedding in 2011, the royal wore a number of unusual outfits which contrasted her current wardrobe staples. Kate continued wearing low-rise jeans long after her university graduation, for example, to watch Prince Harry and Prince William play in a charity polo match at the Beaufort Polo Club in 2006.

© Getty Kate and Pippa headed home from Mahiki in slinky dresses

DISCOVER: Royal style twins! Princess Kate, Meghan Markle and more in identical outfits

She also loved a slinky slip dress and was spotted alongside her sister Pippa Middleton in 2011 as the pair headed to Mahiki, the ultimate It-girl spot on London's Dover Road.