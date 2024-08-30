Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's tumbling boho hair from remote island life was so different
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with curly hair© Getty

Princess Kate tumbling boho hair from remote island life was stunning

The Princess of Wales lived in secluded Anglesey after her royal wedding

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales has become iconic for her gorgeous bouncy blow-drys. 

Whether sharing snippets of her family life with Prince William and three children or out on public engagements, the royal, 42, always dons a pristine hairdo that perfectly completes her flawless look.

kate middleton with curly hair© Getty
The then-Duchess of Cambridge started The Ring O'Fire Anglesey Coastal Ultra Marathon

But it wasn't always immaculate updos and perfectly preened waves. Kate lived in a secluded farmhouse on the remote Welsh island of Anglesey following her royal wedding in 2011 while her husband worked as a search and rescue pilot in the RAF. 

Kate's hair with highlights looking at wrist© Getty
Kate's hair featured highlights

The quiet island life meant switching out her professional dos for a more rustic look, and it suited her down to the ground. 

Kate smiling with curly hair in khaki blazer© Getty
Kate wore her hair natural in Anglesey

The then-Duchess of Cambridge, who lived in Anglesey until 2013, was spotted at The Ring O'Fire Anglesey Coastal Ultra Marathon in Holyhead where she sported a mane of tumbling curls.

Her long hair fell over her shoulders and was not neatly parted down the middle as she often wears it. Her locks also featured natural highlighted strands around her face, seemingly bleached by the sun.

William and Kate in Anglesey in 2013© Getty
William and Kate were living in Anglesey when they welcomed their son George, in 2013

Outfit-wise, the mother of three chose to wear black skinny jeans with a white printed blouse, khaki fitted blazer, and heeled wedges.

The Princess of Wales' greatest hair hits

Kate Middleton had golden blonde hair at aged four with her father Michael and sister Pippa in Jerash, Jordan © Shutterstock / The Middleton Family
Kate Middleton had golden blonde hair at aged four with her father Michael and sister Pippa in Jerash, Jordan

The royal has sported numerous fabulous hairstyles over the years. In an unearthed photo from her childhood years spent living in Jordan, a young Kate was seen with unrecognisable sandy blonde hair.

Prince William and Princess Kate were visiting Tuvanipupu Island on their Diamond Jubilee tour of the Far East on September 17, 2012 in Honiara, Guadalcanal Island. © Getty
Princess Kate wore her natural hair on Tuvanipupu Island

Meanwhile, she wore tighter natural curls to allow for the warm clime during her visit to the Solomon Islands on the Waleses' Diamond Jubilee tour of the Far East in 2012.

Richard Ward is the man behind Princess Kate's blow drys, including her bridal hair style on her wedding day in 2011© Chris Jackson
Kate's hair was a rebellious royal look

Her royal wedding hair was a rule-breaking style. The bride wore a romantic half updo which framed her face effortlessly though it is royal tradition that brides wear their hair up.

Catherine smiling with curtain bangs© Getty
Catherine has trendy curtain bangs

Prince William's wife has continued to define the royal hair game with her blow-drys which in recent years have incorporated on-trend curtain bangs.

A photo of Princess Kate's hair from behind © Max Mumby/Indigo
Princess Kate has nailed the silky blow-dry

The King's daughter-in-law has also brought her silky waves into looks that have featured timeless headwear.

In April 2022, the mother of three attended the Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey wearing an oversized white headband from Jane Taylor with a black bow at the back.

Kate clapping in floral dress© Getty
Kate wore a bob in 2017

DISCOVER:  Princess Kate's secret highlights make her hair look the blondest it’s ever been

Many also forget that the Princess rocked a bob to Wimbledon in 2017 with waves through the lengths. 

