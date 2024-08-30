Princess Kate tumbling boho hair from remote island life was stunning

The Princess of Wales has become iconic for her gorgeous bouncy blow-drys.

Whether sharing snippets of her family life with Prince William and three children or out on public engagements, the royal, 42, always dons a pristine hairdo that perfectly completes her flawless look.

© Getty The then-Duchess of Cambridge started The Ring O'Fire Anglesey Coastal Ultra Marathon But it wasn't always immaculate updos and perfectly preened waves. Kate lived in a secluded farmhouse on the remote Welsh island of Anglesey following her royal wedding in 2011 while her husband worked as a search and rescue pilot in the RAF.

© Getty Kate's hair featured highlights The quiet island life meant switching out her professional dos for a more rustic look, and it suited her down to the ground.

© Getty Kate wore her hair natural in Anglesey The then-Duchess of Cambridge, who lived in Anglesey until 2013, was spotted at The Ring O'Fire Anglesey Coastal Ultra Marathon in Holyhead where she sported a mane of tumbling curls. Her long hair fell over her shoulders and was not neatly parted down the middle as she often wears it. Her locks also featured natural highlighted strands around her face, seemingly bleached by the sun.

© Getty William and Kate were living in Anglesey when they welcomed their son George, in 2013 Outfit-wise, the mother of three chose to wear black skinny jeans with a white printed blouse, khaki fitted blazer, and heeled wedges.

The Princess of Wales' greatest hair hits © Shutterstock / The Middleton Family Kate Middleton had golden blonde hair at aged four with her father Michael and sister Pippa in Jerash, Jordan The royal has sported numerous fabulous hairstyles over the years. In an unearthed photo from her childhood years spent living in Jordan, a young Kate was seen with unrecognisable sandy blonde hair.

© Getty Princess Kate wore her natural hair on Tuvanipupu Island Meanwhile, she wore tighter natural curls to allow for the warm clime during her visit to the Solomon Islands on the Waleses' Diamond Jubilee tour of the Far East in 2012.

© Chris Jackson Kate's hair was a rebellious royal look Her royal wedding hair was a rule-breaking style. The bride wore a romantic half updo which framed her face effortlessly though it is royal tradition that brides wear their hair up.

© Getty Catherine has trendy curtain bangs Prince William's wife has continued to define the royal hair game with her blow-drys which in recent years have incorporated on-trend curtain bangs.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Princess Kate has nailed the silky blow-dry The King's daughter-in-law has also brought her silky waves into looks that have featured timeless headwear. In April 2022, the mother of three attended the Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey wearing an oversized white headband from Jane Taylor with a black bow at the back.

© Getty Kate wore a bob in 2017 DISCOVER: Princess Kate's secret highlights make her hair look the blondest it’s ever been Many also forget that the Princess rocked a bob to Wimbledon in 2017 with waves through the lengths.