Prince Harry set for solo trip after Thanksgiving with Meghan Markle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be on opposite coasts of the US next week as they're both set for solo outings.

A spokesperson confirmed that Prince Harry will join Andrew Ross Sorkin for a conversation at The New York Times DealBook Conference on 4 December.

It will be Harry's second trip to the Big Apple in recent months, following his solo visit in September to carry out engagements with various patronages and charities.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex is expected to attend the 2024 Paley Honors Fall Gala on the same day in Beverly Hills, California, where she's set to toast the Sussexes' close friend, Tyler Perry.

The American actor and filmmaker will be honoured for his achievements in the industry at the ceremony.

Harry and Meghan stayed at Tyler's $15 million mansion in the Beverly Ridge Estate of LA when they first moved to the US in 2020, and even asked the Hollywood mogul to be their daughter Lilibet's godfather.

Their separate trips come after Meghan shared the couple's "low-key" plans at their Montecito home for Thanksgiving on Thursday.

In recent months, the Duke and Duchess have been concentrating on their own separate initiatives within their Archewell organisation.

© Getty Harry in New York in September

Harry returned to the UK briefly in September to attend the WellChild Awards in London, before heading to South Africa and Lesotho in support of the charity he co-founded, Sentebale.

Last week, the Duke also travelled to Canada to promote the upcoming Invictus Games in the city and Whistler in February 2025, as Meghan stepped out for her friend Kadi Lee's haircare launch in LA.

© Getty Meghan with Kadi Lee and Serge Normant

A source previously told HELLO! that Harry and Meghan's long-term plan was to always pursue "solo ventures" with their joint focus remaining on the Archewell Foundation.

"Harry and Meghan have consistently pursued solo ventures in connection with their individual interests, but remain deeply committed to their joint efforts through Archewell," the closely-connected source said.

"Together they have exciting projects in the pipeline, all driving forward their shared mission for positive global impact."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Prince Harry makes surprise appearance at Grey Cup in Canada

Fans are still awaiting a date for Meghan's upcoming cooking show for Netflix, as well as the launch of her highly-anticipated lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

Meanwhile, both the Duke and Duchess have served as executive producers on the Netflix series, Polo, which drops on 10 December.

LISTEN: The latest on Princess Kate's carol service