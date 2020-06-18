David Lloyd reopens kids clubs in time for summer holidays - and three months costs just £50! Take up this mega deal to keep your kids active and entertained!

Have you been missing your daily dose of fitness classes and gym sessions? Us too! That’s why we were pleased to hear the news that David Lloyd has re-opened 50 clubs for outdoor group and kids exercise, all taking place in open air spaces. These outdoor class numbers are strictly limited to a maximum of six participants, which is in line with social distancing regulations. Plus, all equipment will be thoroughly cleaned between every single class for extra precautions during COVID-19.

Of course, all of this is great news for parents, as with most schools closed, childcare and keeping the kids entertained has become quite the task! The much-loved DLKids clubs offered as part of this amazing membership deal includes activities for five to eleven year olds who need to burn off energy and maintain their fitness levels. Plus, parents will get a little respite from mummy and daddy day-care!

Best of all is the fact that David Lloyd’s is offering its best ever membership package rate of three months for £199 per person and £50 per child (which is a saving of up to £280 - prices vary per club). If you start the membership now, you can take part in the outdoor classes, or you can choose to start your membership when the 97 UK clubs fully, so long as you join before the end of June. Members of David Lloyds will also be given unlimited access to home workouts from David Lloyd Clubs @Home covering everything from strength and conditioning classes, yoga and tennis.

