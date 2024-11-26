Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024: when does it start, how to watch, who will perform and more

Thanksgiving is now upon us, the pumpkin spice is being broken out, the turkeys are being bought, and the mulled wine is being brewed.

New Yorkers in particular go the hardest with Thanksgiving each year, thanks to their several traditions that pervade the entire city for the span of that long weekend.

Preparations for one of the year's biggest holidays are well underway ahead of Thanksgiving Day on November 28, and many New Yorkers are waiting with anticipation for its marquee attraction — the 98th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

This year, several new floats and balloons have been included to the line-up, and an exciting list of performers has been unveiled as well.

Here's all you need to know about the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024…

The Macy's Parade will air on November 28 aka Thanksgiving Day

Where does the Parade start and end?

As it happens each year, the Macy's Parade will begin at West 77th Street and Central Park West and make its way to Macy's Herald Square via Sixth Avenue.

When does the Parade air? How do I watch it?

The Parade will take place on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, and the three-and-a-half-hour special will air on NBC and Peacock from 8:30 AM to 12 PM in all time zones.

The special will be hosted by Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker

The special will be hosted by Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker, as they do each year, and Telemundo will exclusively cover the Parade in Spanish. A repeat presentation will air at 2 PM.

Who will perform at this year's Parade? What other celebrities are expected to appear?

This year's Parade will feature a host of performances, including some Broadway magic from the casts of Death Becomes Her, The Outsiders and Hell's Kitchen.

Cynthia Erivo will be bringing some Wicked flair just a week after the film's record-breaking release, Oh, Mary! star Cole Escola, Idina Menzel, Lea Salonga, Ariana Madix, Charli D'Amelio, Liza Colón-Zayas, Joey McIntyre, Chlöe, Dan + Shay, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Coco Jones, Walker Hayes, Rachel Platten, The Temptations, The War and Treaty, and many more are also performing.

Cynthia Erivo will perform, fresh off the success of "Wicked"

The marquee performers include Billy Porter, Kylie Minogue and Jennifer Hudson (fresh off starting her first ever holiday tour in NYC), and the Radio City Rockettes will also entertain the masses. Alison Brie will open the parade with the traditional ribbon cutting ceremony.

Which floats will the Parade feature?

A total of 34 floats will appear in the Parade, including some classics like the Big Turkey Spectacular, the McDonald's Big Red Shoe Car, Camp Snoopy, Heartwarming Holiday Countdown, Macy's Winter Wonderland, and Santa's Sleigh.

Santa's Sleigh will return as always for a bit of holiday cheer

Some new pop culture-themed floats are making their debuts this year, like the SpongeBob SquarePants Garriage, Wednesday's Feast, Rao's Pasta Knight, Dora's Fantastical Rainforest, and Haribo's Candy Cosmos.

Which balloons will the Parade feature?

Classic fliers like Snoopy, Smokey Bear, Stuart the Minion, Ronald McDonald, SpongeBob SquarePants and the Pillsbury Doughboy will return, as will newer additions like Bluey and Monkey D. Luffey.

The Spider-Man balloon is a new entry in 2024 after a hiatus from the Parade

Spider-Man will make his comeback after a hiatus, Minnie Mouse joins the line-up for the first time, and other new balloons come from Dragon Ball Z's Goku, Marshall from Paw Patrol, and Extraordinary Noorah & the Elf on the Shelf.