Exclusive: Meghan Markle's facialist reveals how to get her glowing skin in the winter

When you think of the Duchess of Sussex, you often picture her stunning, clear, glowing skin. The royal's face always looks healthy and hydrated and that's down to great genes, lifestyle choices, and in addition, a great facialist.

The wife of Prince Harry has previously credited some of her favourite products as being from skincare specialist Sarah Chapman. We sat down with the guru to chat all things Meghan, her favourite products and her new pop-up store at Bicester Village.

The facialist gets on very well with mother-of-two Meghan. "I’ve been fortunate to know Meghan for several years now, and have always found her warm, funny, compassionate and appreciative – I always look forward to seeing her."

Speaking about Meghan's love of her products and how to get a glow like hers, Sarah explained: "Meghan is definitely blessed with great skin, but in general, my first tip would be to create a solid regime that infuses skin with health-boosting vitamins, antioxidants, peptides and omegas.

Meghan has often used Sarah Chapman's products

"I also recommend nourishing the skin from within with a balanced diet and performing my at-home facial massage technique to boost cellular performance."

Sarah Chapman Skinesis Ultimate Cleanse, £48, Cult Beauty

She said that her 'Ultimate Cleanse' product is a "must", adding: 'The Facialift' is a great at-home mini treatment. If you have a special event, try my 'Radiance Recharge System' for a vitamin C radiance boost. My 'Skin Insurance' range will help to preserve healthy skin by protecting from UV and environmental aggressors."

Sarah Chapman Skinesis Overnight Facial, £54, Cult Beauty

It's hard to have that lit-from-within when it's bitterly cold, but Sarah has some great tips. "In the winter, focus on hydration – look for formulas that contain ceramides (fatty acids that retain healthy hydration levels), omega oils, which strengthen the skin’s barrier to reduce moisture loss, and hyaluronic acid, which can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water in the skin. You could also try steaming your skin for an instant infusion of moisture – this could be simply in a warm bath or shower."

The Sarah Chapman Skinesis pop up at Bicester Village is not to be missed

Sarah's extensive range of products are loved from influencers to the A-List, but there's one item she can't be without. It's very, very hard, but that would have to be my 'Overnight Facial'. I always have a bottle on my bedside table and never travel anywhere without it. I never get tired of waking up with plump, glowing skin, and the smell still relaxes me every night."

Sarah's Skinesis pop-up at Bicester Village opened earlier this month. Discussing the venture, she said: "I wanted to give customers outside London, and my London clients spending more time in the country, the opportunity to explore my science-driven products and experience one-to-one advice from my team. Visitors can browse a curation of Skinesis bestsellers, deluxe travel collections. Plus, my expert team is on hand to offer in-depth consultations and skin diagnostics."

