Fans spot telltale sign about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's 'unconditional' romance

If you've been a Swiftie since the 'Debut' days, you'll remember that when Taylor Swift burst onto the scene back in 2006, she always wore her hair in its naturally curly state.

As a country music ingenue, Taylor was known for her fairy-tale-worthy head of ringlets, but as she moved into the world of pop around 2012, Taylor's curls were scarcely seen, with the Fortnight singer favouring poker straight hair.

Speaking of her hair, Taylor admitted in 2015 that she finally had the straight hair she'd "wished for every day in junior high," but in recent years, Taylor has been rocking her curls again – and fans think they know why.

© Getty Taylor Swift has naturally curly hair

Taylor Swift's curly hair

While the 35-year-old often let her curls loose on stage during the Eras Tour, this was down to humidity, sweat and rain disturbing her straightened mane – a combination anyone with curls will know you can do nothing about.

The notable change in Taylor's look is that since dating Travis Kelce, she has been wearing her hair naturally for other public appearances, including attending Travis' football games and out for dinner with pals in New York City.

© Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana Taylor has been embracing her natural hair more since dating Travis Kelce

Fans took to social media to speculate that her boyfriend loves her curls, hence why she's allowing her hair to stay natural, but we suspect there's more to it.

"Since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship went public, there's been an undeniable shift in how the global superstar presents herself," says relationship Anne-Sofie Koktved, an expert at Datingxperten.de.

"Fans have noticed she seems more relaxed, self-assured, and notably, more comfortable wearing her hair naturally curly," she continues.

"This shift opens up an interesting discussion - how can loving relationships help us embrace our true selves and feel more confident?

© Getty Images Taylor wore her curly hair out and about

"While confidence is ultimately an internal journey, external support from someone who loves us can play a powerful role in shifting how we perceive ourselves," Anne-Sofie says.

"When we feel seen and loved for who we truly are, it can challenge the self-critical lens through which we view ourselves. A partner's acceptance often gives us the courage to embrace the parts of ourselves we may have hidden or felt insecure about."

She adds: "Relationships can act as a safe space where we're encouraged to let go of societal expectations or personal doubts. This can be as simple as embracing a natural hairstyle or as significant as pursuing long-held dreams."

A global superstar I am not, but as a fellow curl-denier, I'll never forget being 15 and telling my boyfriend at the time that I felt secure enough in myself to not have to "do" my hair to spend time with him - a first for me, as I was straightening it twice a day at this point to help me fit in with my peers. It delights me to think that this is how Taylor is feeling with Travis.

© Getty Taylor wore her hair curly for dinner with friends in New York

Taylor is prone to allowing her curls free when she's comfortable. In her 'Reputation' era while dating her ex Joe Alwyn, she also wore her hair curly for a spell before reverting back to straight hair during their rockier years and their eventual split.

Why relationships boost confidence

Anne-Sofie explains that a loving relationship often provides consistent reinforcement of our worth, boosting our confidence through validation. "Hearing affirmations from a partner can counter the negative narratives we tell ourselves," she says, adding it can also offer us security.

"When we know we're loved unconditionally, we may feel less pressure to conform to societal standards of beauty or behaviour."

Encouragement plays a part, too. "A supportive partner can help us take risks, whether it's embracing a natural hairstyle or tackling new challenges in life."

She finishes: "A healthy relationship isn't about 'fixing' us. It's about offering the support and love we need to see ourselves differently. Over time, this perspective shift can lead to greater self-acceptance and confidence."