Ask Laura: The Makeup tips to make you look younger - why powder eyeshadow is a no go

I've been a makeup fan from an early age - throughout my teens, when I would sneak a little on for school, and when 'foundation lips' were all the rage in my twenties; cosmetics have always been a huge passion of mine. But like all women, as we age, we have to evaluate what works for us. Something you used in your twenties may not be right for you in your forties and beyond.

© Getty Images As we get older, we need to update our makeup bags

Some items in your makeup bag may make you look older, and nobody wants that. We want to make the best of our skin and the features we have. I've had numerous questions in my Ask Laura Inbox, asking for makeup tips to stop us looking like we've aged, so I've called in a professional!

Carly Utting, Global Senior Artist at M.A.C Cosmetics, has some incredible ways to revamp your makeup cabinet to look younger instantly.

Ditch the face wipes and start using a cleansing oil

Carly explains: "As we age, we should be making a few minor tweaks to our routine to better enhance our skin and features.

© Getty Images Cleansing your face with a oil will elevate your base

"My biggest tip for achieving a great quality base that keeps you looking radiant and flawless, is skincare and skin prep.

"Double cleansing has changed; ensure a completely clean and fresh base to start makeup with. Try a cleansing oil, before finishing with a foaming cleanser. Your skin will feel squeaky clean and nourished with the combination of good-for-your-skin ingredients."

Try a serum foundation as you get older

"Finding the perfect foundation for you will truly change your makeup game. Just because we get older, doesn’t mean we don’t deserve luxury skin! My personal favourite for creating more youthful makeup for a client is Studio Radiance Serum Powered Foundation, £39/$46 It's 80 per cent skincare with 33 powerful ingredients to not only give the richest, most glossy skin, but it treats your skin throughout the day too. A great quality concealer will also lift and brighten the undereye seamlessly."

Leave the powder eyeshadow, and go for a cream formula

"In terms of eye makeup, as we get older, I recommend using products that have great staying power.

© Getty Images Try using a cream eyeshadow, not a powder

Cream-to-powder products will crease less and stay put. I recommend using a deep pencil to define your eyes and blend with a soft small brush to softly smoke out the pencil. Of course; mascara is still key, whatever age you are."

Always use a blusher

"Blusher can be a game changer as we get older as we can start to lose the plumpness around our cheeks, so adding a pop of colour to the cheekbones really brightens and shapes the face. Cream formulas are more youthful and provide instance radiance as well as subtle colour."

© Getty Images Blush plumps up your cheeks in seconds

Lip Liner is key, and lipgloss makes your lips plumper

It's all about the lips, according to Carly. "Lip liner has become my best friend as I passed the 40 mark, with lip lines becoming less defined. A lip liner can bring back a natural shape and revive a deflated lip! I love to add a lipstick with a soft sheen to my clients who want to appear more youthful as the light bounces off the gloss and lips appear bigger."

As we get older, our lip line becomes less prominent. Use a liner to combat this

There is a nude lipstick for everyone, no matter what age

MAC's lipstick range is world-famous - the brand has over 100 shades to choose from.

MAC has just launched the all new, #MACNudes collection

They have just launched their new #MACNudes collection, bringing back some seriously famous shades, including 'Peachstock', and the 'Spice' liner, made famous by supermodel Cindy Crawford.

Carly explains: "Not everyone feels comfortable with a bright red or vibrant pink and finding the perfect shade for you can seem overwhelming. My top tips to finding your perfect nude is to try on as many as you can. As we age, we can start to lose colour in our cheeks and lips, so I recommend beginning with finding a shade of lipstick and lipliner that matches your natural lip shade."