What it's really like to have a tattoo by a celebrity tattoo artist

Matt Roe has created the tattoos of some of showbiz's biggest names, including Bridgerton's Luke Newton, McFly star Danny Jones and the rugby player James Haskell, but the pressure of creating permanent artwork on a celebrity arm doesn't seem to faze him.

Matt has been working as a tattoo artist for over 15 years

"I'm not really very starstruck," he explained. "So I just see them as people. Everyone's the same really, so I just want to do my best work."



He describes Luke Newton as a "really friendly guy" who visited the Kensington studio for a tattoo of a robin before his season of Bridgerton aired.

"I remember them talking about it before the last season came out. So he was especially excited about it being his season, just really buzzed about it."

Rugby legend James Haskell is a regular, while Danny Jones has had smaller tattoos done by Matt to decorate his fingers and chest.

Matt's style involves black and grey ink to create realistic designs according to his client's requirements. The process is fairly similar each time: a client comes forward with a concept or idea, then Matt takes away the plans and creates a design according to the client's specifications.

Matt creates a variety of styles

"It's all about trust," Matt said. "The client trusts me to design something in my style with their idea in mind."

On the day, Matt will work with you closely to ensure that the design, placement and size of the tattoo are exactly how you'd want it – there's no pressure, and it really feels like a collaboration to get the tattoo exactly right.

Prince Harry Gets ‘First Tattoo’ From Unexpected Star

When I booked in to have a tattoo with Matt, we made sure both of us were happy with how it looked, and Matt had lots of helpful suggestions as to where it would go.

Once the placement and size have been decided, it's time for Matt to get to work. It's a pretty common conception of tattoos that they're really painful, and time in the chair is often quite uncomfortable.

In my experience, this couldn't be further from the truth. The studio is cleverly laid out for maximum privacy, and operates on a bookings only basis, so you don't have to worry about anyone walking in.

Not only is Matt an absolute professional – he checked in to make sure the pain was manageable – and has taken lots of steps to make sure the experience is as smooth as possible.

Every design is a collaboration between Matt and the client

You can choose whatever music you'd like, and there are snacks and water close by should you need sustenance.

As for the pain, it felt to me like a scratching sensation, and was far less painful than I'd anticipated. All in all, the tattoo took about an hour and a half.

Matt's tattoos are works of art in themselves

When it was time to add white highlights, which can sometimes be more painful, I opted to have a numbing spray as my arm was becoming slightly more sensitive, and after that I couldn't feel anything.

"If I have a week full of clients, I'd say probably one of them will fall asleep," Matt explained.

Many people don't find tattoos painful at all

"If someone falls asleep while I'm tattooing them, it can't be that painful I think. It can change from style to style, so of course, really heavy tattoos do hurt. But the technique that I have is quite fine, and no one really complains!"

Matt is an artist, and took real care with the tiny details and precision, so it was really exciting to see the tattoo come to life. I was so delighted with my tattoo and couldn't recommend Matt more.