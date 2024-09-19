Simone Biles honors husband Jonathan Owens with must-see new tattoo — take a look

Simone Biles is honoring her love for husband Jonathan Owens in a big way. Even though she can't be by his side to support him during his latest NFL games, she's still keeping him close by.

The 27-year-old Olympian took to social media yesterday, September 18, to tease that she and some of her teammates on the Gold Over America tour were planning to get tattoos together.

Tattoo artist Sydney Smith then took to social media to reveal the two pieces of ink she'd created for Simone, one of which was the phrase "made in heaven" on the back of her neck.

The other is a tribute to her husband, a tiny "J" right by the nail of her ring finger. The ink, in fact, also pairs with Jonathan's own that he got in July, when he got the letter "S" on his own ring finger ahead of her journey to Paris.

The highly decorated gymnast already has seven known tattoos all over her body, from her arm to the inside of her lip. She got her first incredibly meaningful piece of ink in 2017.

After making her Olympic debut in 2016, and walking home with five medals, she got the five iconic Olympic rings on her right forearm. "Never too late to get the rings tatted," she gushed on social media after.

In 2021, she got the Maya Angelou phrase "And still I rise" inked on her collarbone, showing it off with a swimsuit photo. She then got "1997" tattooed above her elbow, to honor the year she was born. She also has the word "Golden" tattooed on her, although the location is unclear.

On the back of her right hand, Simone has two tiny butterflies, but her most understated tattoo would actually be the one you'd least expect — the letters "XO" on the inside of her lip.

"XO" was actually Simone's second piece of body art, and she told NBC Sports at the time: "It's a little faded. I need to get it touched up… I've always wanted a lip tat, and I heard it didn't hurt. So I went and got one."

© Instagram/@sydsmithhh Simone also got a second tattoo, the phrase "Made in Heaven" on her neck

She was cheeky when it came to explaining the meaning behind the tattoo, saying: "It has something to do with [turning 21]," months after her 21st birthday. She quickly added: "I'm a good child!"

In a recent GRWM video she shared on TikTok, she spoke about the possibility of getting another tattoo to commemorate her third Olympics this past summer (where she won four more medals, including three golds and one silver).

© Instagram Jonathan received an "S" of his own on his ring finger in honor of his wife

"I also haven't decided if I'm going to get a tattoo after this," she said. "I already have the Olympic rings, but maybe something as an ode to Paris. I'm not sure."

She also spoke about the inspiration behind her Maya Angelou-inspired ink in her Netflix docuseries Simone Biles Rising. "Before I got this tattoo, it was a saying that I loved — obviously, Maya Angelou — and I was like, 'And still I rise is perfect,' because I feel like that's kind of the epitome of my career and my life story."

© Instagram The ink is in honor of her husband, who is currently playing with the Chicago Bears

"Because I always rise to the occasion, and after all of the traumas and downfalls, I've always risen."