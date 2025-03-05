Millie Bobby Brown displays new tattoo as she adds to growing body art

Millie Bobby Brown has added to her growing collection of body art and unveiled a new sentimental tattoo.

The 21-year-old was pictured in London on Tuesday rocking head-to-toe leopard print as she exited her hotel as she continues her press tour for her new movie, The Electric State.

Millie looked gorgeous in her animal print ensemble, which consisted of a waist-defining jacket, pillbox hat, umbrella, and handbag.

She added a pair of towering platform heels that elongated her bare legs and revealed the 'JB' tattoo she has on her ankle in tribute to her husband, Jake Bongiovi.

The tiny new ink of Jake's initials follows the same style as Millie's other tattoos, proving she prefers small, delicate, fine-line designs.

Millie revealed in 2022 that she has seven tattoos although only six have been exposed so far, and it's possible she has since added more.

Among the Stranger Things star's collection are two butterflies in flight on her right hip, the name 'Ruth' on her right ribcage – believed to be in tribute to her late grandmother who died in November 2020.

She also has '011' tattooed on her left wrist as homage to her Stranger Things character Eleven, a very tiny heart tattoo below her left shoulder, a rose on the left side of her back, and a tiny cowboy hat design on her upper right arm.

While it's unclear when she had the new ink done, Millie has been with Jake since 2021, with the couple making their red carpet debut in March 2022 at the BAFTA Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

They secretly married in the US in May 2024 before throwing a lavish Italian wedding in October.

Millie and Jake flew their family and friends out to the Italian countryside for a beautiful wedding in the rolling Tuscan hills with their ceremony taking place in a stunningly kept garden with luscious green fir trees.

Both the actress and her husband shared respective photos on their Instagram accounts, with matching captions as Millie wrote: "Forever and always, your wife", while Jake wrote: "Forever and always, your husband."

Millie had no intention of becoming a wife until she met her now-husband. "That was never my intention, to be a wife," she explained to Glamour UK.

"But after meeting Jake and seeing, 'Oh, I don't have to be this stereotypical wife for him'. He doesn't want me to be that either."

She explained: "He wants me to go and do my thing and live my life, and he will hold my hand in the process of that. I was like, 'Oh, I do want this.'"

In February, Millie admitted that she and Jake made sure their interests aligned before they made the "important decision" to commit to each other for a lifetime.

"We were pretty united going into it," the British actress told Vanity Fair. "We talked about our political views, what kind of family we want to build, the kind of home we want to live in, the kind of relationship we're looking for, the kind of careers we want."

She added: "It's such an important decision, and we wanted to make sure we were making the right one. I knew I was. It always felt right with him."