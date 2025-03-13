Geri Halliwell-Horner grew to stratospheric fame in the late 1990s as part of girlband of the century, Spice Girls, so it's not surprising that 'Ginger Spice' decided to make some bold decisions when it came to her fashion and beauty choices.

In addition to her iconic Union Jack dress at the Brits (who could forget) and her quirky hairstyles, Geri went under the needle to have some bold artwork tattooed on her body.

The former popstar turned author opted for a black panther on her lower back and also had a star design inked in between her shoulder blades.

© Dave Benett Geri decided in the early 2000s she wanted to remove her tattoos

Geri's ink no doubt made her feel unique and confident at the time, but she then eventually decided to have both tattoos removed.

Geri's tattoo removal that cost hundreds

In the early 2000s, the Mail on Sunday reported that the '2 Become 1' hitmaker had made the decision to remove both tattoos, and it apparently cost her a pretty penny.

The publication also reported that Geri had commented on her decision at the time, explaining: "I have changed. It's time to get rid of them and move on."

Geri was a fashion icon while in the Spice Girls

Geri's procedure, which occurred in 2002, to remove the ink cost a reported £1,500.

These days, laser tattoo removal can cost just as much, but it, of course, depends on where you get the work done and likely depends on the size of the ink.

Those who decide to undergo removal will have a consultation at almost any clinic you choose, and the complexity of the tattoo will determine how many sessions you need to remove it, which will, in turn, determine the cost.

© Getty The Spice Girls were known for their bold looks

Geri Halliwell-Horner's pop star days are behind her

Fast forward to 2025, and Geri's lifestyle is arguably worlds apart from her popstar and touring days. The 52-year-old lives in a stunning countryside abode with her husband, Christian Horner, to whom she has been married for ten years.

Geri and Christian have a wonderfully blended family, too. The former singer is a mum to Bluebell, 18, whom she welcomed with her former partner, Sasha Gervasi.

© Getty Geri Halliwell-Horner's style today is so different

Geri then welcomed Monty, aged seven, with Christian, and the racing car boss is a dad to his daughter, Olivia, from his previous marriage to Beverly Allen.

Geri has exciting new ventures to look forward to very soon.

© Getty Images The couple married in 2015

The star recently took to Instagram to announce her book tour heading Stateside.

The singer shared with her 1.4 million followers a list of the venues she'll be visiting in April to promote her Rosie Frost books. Geri's first stop is New York, followed by Philadelphia, St. Louis, Atlanta and Miami.