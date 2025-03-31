Beauty Receipts: What wellness entrepreneur Kinga Wilewska monthly beauty routine looks like

Welcome to Beauty Receipts, where we ask interesting women to give us a glimpse into their beauty routines, from what they save and splurge on, to their top makeup and skincare tips. Intrigued? Read on for the products that make the cut for Kinga Wilewska, wellness founder of mushroom coffee alternative, Mujo.

Kinga's skin care routine

"In the mornings, I keep it simple: just a splash of water to cleanse, followed by the Osmosis Rescue Epidermal Serum, £115, and a few spritzes of the Infuse Nutrient Activating Mist, £27, to kickstart the serum’s ingredients. This combo has been a huge hit with my naturally dry, rosacea-prone skin. My go-to daytime moisturiser is the 111Skin NAC Y2 Repair Day Cream, £175. It’s super hydrating but not sticky. I’m all about protecting and nourishing my skin barrier, so I avoid over-exfoliating. And SPF is non-negotiable, too."

"At night, I wash my face with the Augustinus Bader The Cream Cleansing Gel, £58, then apply the 111Skin Repair Serum NAC Y2, £240. For moisturiser, I switch between the 111Skin NAC Y2 Nocturnal Eclipse Recovery Cream, £185, and a mix of castor oil with rosehip oil; my skin loves oils. I usually follow with a facial massage, making sure to include my neck and chest for that extra bit of TLC."

"Good skin goes way beyond topical products. It’s about what you put in your body, not just what you put on it. Cellular hydration, gut health, fascia health, and smart supplementation (like Vitamin C and collagen-building nutrients) are key. Gentle detoxing with superfoods like chlorella also makes a huge difference. I’ve picked up a lot of this from my family. They’re deep into biohacking and herbalism."

Kinga's makeup routine

"I love natural, glowy skin with defined but soft brows and long lashes. These days, I wear way less makeup than I did in my 20s. For skin, I love the Chanel CC Cream, £55, or the UBeauty Tinted Hydrator, £98. Both give that perfected-but-barely-there look."

"My favourite eye palette is Charlotte Tilbury Super Nude Easy Eye Palette, £47, with warm browns and shimmery beiges. For brows, the Victoria Beckham Eyebrow Pencil, £32, is incredible. Then just a bit of mascara - I go for length rather than volume. I keep my lips neutral or berry shade, and my favourite tinted lip balm is Victoria Beckham Posh Balm in Cassis, £30."

Kinga's hair care routine

"I keep my hair care pretty low maintenance most of the time. Scent matters to me since I don’t wear perfume, so the Champo Kapha Balancing Shampoo and Conditioner, £39, have been staples for years. They’ve seen me through three pregnancies and the inevitable postpartum hair loss.

"A few times a week, I work in the Champo Pitta Growth Serum, £46, on wet or dry hair to support growth. I’ve also been taking Nutrafol, £83, to get ahead of postpartum shedding. What I love about Champo is that it's rooted in Ayurveda but backed by science - kind of like my company, Mujo. And the fact that it makes my hair super shiny but still low maintenance is the best.

"My go-to look is either straight blowout with volume or beachy waves, which I often get from two overnight Dutch braids. A little Gisou Hair Oil, £35, the next morning helps smooth everything out."

Kinga's body care routine

"My skin loves routine and simplicity. Cetaphil Moisturising Cream, £12.75, has been my go-to for years. It’s affordable, unscented, and just works. I also love mixing oils like sweet almond, baobab, and rosehip. I make my own body butter with cacao butter, argan oil, and coconut oil and a few other ingredients. It melts into the skin and leaves it silky smooth. It’s also super easy to travel with bc there are no spills.

"A few years ago, I fell in love with a sugar body scrub from Bali Life Body Care during one of our Bali trips. It smells divine and leaves my skin insanely soft. If I run out, I make my own scrub with brown sugar and oils."

Kinga's wellness routine

"A solid morning routine sets me up for the day, no matter how I slept. I have three little kids so nighttime sleep can sometimes be unpredictable. I start my mornings with a warm mug of Mujo, £53, a caffeine-free coffee alternative I developed when I first became a mum."

"I stopped drinking coffee because it was dehydrating my skin and made me pretty anxious, but I always loved the ritual. Mujo tastes like a chai, and it’s packed with high quality, science-backed ingredients like wild chaga, curcuma, ashwagandha, and others. It gives me sustained mental energy and focus without the crash, and no matter what I have lined up for the day, I still have energy in the evenings. Plus, it’s loaded with antioxidants that keep my skin glowing and gut happy."