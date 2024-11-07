Beauty Receipts: What celebrity pilates guru Marsha Lindsay monthly beauty routine looks like

Welcome to Beauty Receipts, where we ask interesting women to give us a glimpse into their beauty routines, from what they save and splurge on, to their top makeup and skincare tips. Intrigued? Read on for the products that make the cut for Marsha Lindsay, founder of Nobu Pilates…

Marsha Lindsay’s skincare routine

“I love using Augustinus Bader and my NuFace toning device. In recent years, two things I’ve added into my skincare routine are sleeping on a silk pillowcase as it’s kinder to your skin and including collagen [powder] into my shakes. I’m currently using Dose and Vital Protein Matcha.

“For me it’s all about using quality products. I prefer to go with something with proven results or benefits, not whether something is expensive or from the high-street.”

Marsha’s hair care routine

“Afro hair doesn't need to be washed as frequently, however, as I’m active I wash it once a week. Generally afro hair can dry out, so I have to include extra moisture in my haircare routine. I use the Redken Extreme Duo Shampoo and Conditioner to give my hair extra strength.

“Depending on my style at the time, I use a variety of tools on my hair. My go-tos are my Dyson Airwrap for general drying and styling, my ghd Straightener for smooth styles and Babyliss Heated Curlers for big bouncy curls. I love my Tangle Teezer brush, my steam cap and my satin turban to sleep in to ensure I protect my hair.”

Marsha’s makeup routine

“My go-to items are Fenty Beauty Pro Filter Foundation, Invisimatte Blotting Powder, Fenty Matchsticks Blush, Nars Climax Mascara, Glossier Boy Brow, Chanel Eyebrow Pencil to fill in the gaps, L'Oreal Eyeliner in the day, and Dior Addict Lip Maximizer.

“I feel like a lip look confirms which version of me I will be that day: red lipstick is spicy Marsha, you can never go wrong with Chanel. When I wear a nude lip I’m demure Marsha and for that I’ll use a lip product from Pat McGrath for strong pigmented nudes.”

Marsha’s body care routine

"I love both showers and baths. I use Epsom Salts and Nécessaire The Body Wash in Eucalyptus.

"Since I was a child, I’ve used Palmer's Cocoa Butter as it keeps my skin supple and smooth. For when I'm feeling extra bougie, I use the Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream to give my skin an additional sheen."

Marsha Lindsay, founder of Nobu Pilates, recently launched the Every Body is a Pilates Body campaign, featuring compelling portraiture and storytelling to challenge perceptions and spotlight the true breadth of the Pilates community.