Beauty Receipts: What fashion designer Nadine Merabi's monthly beauty routine looks like

Welcome to Beauty Receipts, where we ask interesting women to give us a glimpse into their beauty routines, from what they save and splurge on, to their top makeup and skincare tips. Intrigued? Read on for the products that make the cut for fashion designer Nadine Merabi, who has recently launched the Nadine Merabi Bridal 2024 collection...

Nadine Merabi’s skincare routine

“I’ve recently learned the importance of a good skincare routine, so I’ve built a bit of a multistep process now. It’s not something I ever used to do but I have seen such an improvement in my skin since starting it.

“I cleanse every day with the Obagi Zo Skin Health Cleanser*, then I tone with Pixie Glow Tonic, £18, followed by applying SkinCeuticals Phloretin CF, £165.

“In the mornings I use Obagi Nu Derm 3 and Nu Derm 5, in the evenings to help get rid of pigmentation, which is something I developed when pregnant with my girls. During the day I also always finish with the Obagi Tinted Sunshield SPF50, £54.47. I wear factor 50 every day, even in the winter!

“Once a month I rotate between a Profhilo treatment or microneedling to give my skin a boost of hydration and keep it looking plump and glowing.”

*Obagi skincare with active ingredients are available via prescription only.

Total: £237.47

Nadine Merabi’s hair care routine

“I wash my hair every two to three days. My natural hair colour is very dark and so it can go quite warm-toned - I use the Fudge Blonde Violet Toning Shampoo, £14, to counteract that.

“I always use a heat protector when I’m styling, my current go-to is the Colour Wow Dream Coat which is really helping the condition of my hair, especially as I lighten it.

“For styling, I use my Dyson Hair Dryer, £329.99, to begin with then I swear by my classic GHD Hair Styler, £119. It does everything I need it to – waves, curls and straighten.”

Total: £462.99

Nadine Merabi’s makeup routine

“I’m quite low maintenance when it comes to my makeup routine. I prefer to spend more time and money on my skincare products. So, I like to keep my skin clear and try not to wear foundation if I can.

“I do love a good brow and as long as they’re looking good, I’m happy! I really love the Refy Brow Sculpt, £16, to keep them in check. I really love what they are doing as a brand, too. They’ve built such a strong community and I always like to support fellow Manchester based businesses.”

Total: £16

Nadine Merabi’s body routine

“I keep all our bath and shower products as natural as possible in our house as my husband, Frank, has eczema. We all use goats milk soap which is great for sensitive skin.

“At the moment, I’m using the Piz Buin Tan Intensifier, £7, to help keep a bit of colour all year round. If I have a night out, then I’ll use the Vita Liberata Body Blur, £33.

Total: £40

Nadine Merabi’s total beauty spend: £756.46

The Nadine Merabi Bridal 2024 collection is available now.