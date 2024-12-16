Drew Barrymore swears by this cleanser for her peri-menopausal skin and I love it too

If you’re looking for an all-purpose cleanser that is great for sensitive skin, then you’ve come to the right place - because I have a great recommendation from none other than glam celebrity Drew Barrymore.

The actress and TV host’s skin is always glowing - but she’s had to slim down her skincare regime in recent times due to changes brought about by hitting perimenopause. “I’m down to a very minimal regimen of bar soap, my Garnier Micellar Water to remove makeup and vitamin E oil,” she told Oprah Daily, explaining that “everything is irritating” these days.

© Getty Images Drew's skin always looks amazing and her skincare routine is minimal these days

When I heard this I knew I had to share - mainly because I’m a big fan of Micellar Water too. I switched from expensive brands to this makeup remover as I find it gets the job done really well for a fraction of the price and it’s really great for sensitive skin. It leaves my skin feeling clean, soft and hydrated.

You just apply it to a cotton pad and swipe it across the face to remove makeup and oil, and here’s a tip I learned from my co-worker Carla Challis, who’s also a fan - swipe upwards, to lift the skin.

What are verified shoppers saying about Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water?

Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water has an impressive 82% five star rating at Amazon, where it has a whopping 27k positive reviews. I shop Amazon for a living so trust me when I tell you that that’s a very good score indeed.

Shoppers are giving it a resounding thumbs up for being great value, effective and gentle for removing makeup without drying the skin. The scent is rated highly too.

Several reviews dub it “the best cleanser ever”. Says one: “I use it twice a day, morning and night, and it leaves my skin feeling fresh, clean, and soft without any irritation or dryness.”

This is a great product which “removes even the most stubborn makeup, including waterproof mascara and long-lasting foundation, with just a few swipes using a cotton pad” according to one happy shopper who adds: “It’s amazing how effortlessly it dissolves everything without needing to scrub or tug at my skin.

“Unlike other makeup removers, it doesn’t leave any residue or greasy feel behind, so there’s no need to rinse. My skin feels instantly refreshed and hydrated after each use.”

It’s also described as “a fantastic multitasker, acting as both a cleanser and makeup remover, which is perfect for simplifying my skincare routine”.

And the icing on the cake? “A little goes a long way, making the bottle last ages.”

Were there any negative reviews? I had to dig deep to find them, but there were a few customers saying the product didn’t agree with their skin. I guess it’s unavoidable that it won’t be a good fit for every single person out there. If you’ve not tried it before, you should definitely try doing a patch test before launching into using it liberally.

Other shoppers reported issues with bottles being delivered cracked or leaking. But in reality this was a handful of shoppers in a pool of 27,000 so it isn’t enough to raise any red flags as far as I’m concerned.

For this price, I definitely think it’s worth giving this product a shot. Well, if it’s good enough for Drew!