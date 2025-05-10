Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton undergoes 'personal reinvention' with evolving look for 2025
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales wears a blue top as she visits Maidenhead Rugby Club on June 7, 2023 in Maidenhead, England. © Getty Images

Princess Kate undergoes 'personal reinvention' with evolving look for 2025

The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis's makeup has been darker of late

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales looked as spellbinding as ever on Thursday evening as she attended the VE Day concert alongside her husband, Prince William.

The 43-year-old royal wowed royal fans with her outfit, which consisted of an all-white ensemble from Self-Portrait. The getup featured a belt and cinched waist. The royal accessorised with a stunning four-stand pearl necklace by Susan Caplan, her vintage Chanel bag, and a pair of Gianvito Rossi nude pumps for the poignant service.

But did you spot her makeup? The 43-year-old royal has been embracing a softer makeup look so far in 2025, favouring the natural look when it comes to cosmetics. She has been sporting clean skin, subtly defined brows, and less eye makeup, as well as clear, neutral lip shade.

Prince William in suit and Kate wearing white blazer and skirt at VE Day concert© Getty
Kate looked beautiful in white

During the concert, however, we noticed her look appeared far more defined and a little darker, particularly her brows and eye area.

The Princess of Wales attends a concert © Getty
The Princess of Wales' makeup seemed much more defined

We decided to seek confirmation from an expert. Maria Mukaranda, Beauty Editor at Cosmetify, shared her insights with HELLO! as to why Kate switched up her fresh, girl-next-door makeup for a more dramatic choice.

Kate Middleton, the Princes of Wales attends a concert to mark the 80th Anniversary of VE Day at Horse Guards Parade on May 08, 2025 in London, England. © Getty Images
Kate wore her hair swept back from her face

Maria explained: "Kate has been seen wearing much more daring makeup recently, sporting darker eyeshadow tones and more liberally applied highlighter. This has come as a shock to royal enthusiasts, who are used to seeing her with a more understated, subtle look.

“This could signal a personal reinvention on Kate’s part. When we think of Kate, the words warm, graceful, and relatable spring to mind, traits that have very much carried through into her makeup style. However, they don’t quite encompass the strength and power of the future Queen. A darker, smokier eye may be a sign that she’s rebranding herself in the years leading up to her ascension to the throne."

Kate Middleton, the Princes of Wales attends a concert to mark the 80th Anniversary of VE Day at Horse Guards Parade on May 08, 2025 in London, England. © Getty Images
Kate embraced a bolder look for the event

Maria added: "It could also indicate that her makeup team is making adjustments to align her makeup with her age. Heavy eye makeup can counterbalance the appearance of smaller eyes as the eyelids age, and highlighter can enhance the look of bone structure.

