Princess Kate just had a makeup transformation and she's never looked younger

It's been a little over a week since the Princess of Wales went to the Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea and we are still reeling over the emotional visit and how utterly radiant the 43-year-old looked.

We've spoken about her luscious, longer-than-ever hair and her elite berry-toned outfit complete with bespoke coat, but what about her makeup?

© Getty Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital

The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis looked glowing and her skin was in top-notch condition. We noticed she looked like she was really embracing her porcelain complexion with perhaps a touch of light foundation, nothing more. She sported a hint of peach toned blush, and her eyes were delicately defined with brown eyeshadow and a little eyeliner and mascara. Kate also didn't appear to be wearing a lip product at all.

As a beauty editor, I would characterise this as a makeup glow-under. The Princess appeared more youthful than ever; she doesn't need lots of cosmetics to look good. Kate's current beauty aesthetic is low maintenance and what we could call 'no makeup makeup' - a look that appears as if one has hardly any makeup on while using minimal products to achieve a natural finish.

WATCH: Princess Kate visits hospital where she received cancer treatment

Kate often glams up for red carpet events, opting to wear eyeliner and when she was younger, the wife of Prince Wiliam loved a smokey eye with ultra-dark shadow.

© Getty Images Kate has opted for a more tanned tone in the past, loving a dark, smoky eye

Us Weekly once reported that the brunette beauty enjoyed St. Tropez spray tanning sessions, but there is definitely no evidence of that lately.

© Getty Images Kate's makeup look was super natural

Kate's most glam makeup ever

Kate always looks immaculate and gorgeous, but one of our favourite makeup looks to date has to be in 2021 when the princess dazzled at the James Bond: No Time To Die premiere in London.

© Getty Kate's Bond Girl glam in 2021

Alongside her now iconic, glittering Jenny Packham dress was an equally mesmerising cut crease shimmering smokey eye.

Sara Sordillo, makeup artist for Eylure, noticed Kate's defined lashes and remarked to HELLO!: "Kate's red carpet eyes were just dazzling. Her smokey eye makeup was definitely accentuated using false lashes."

© Kensington Palace Kate's makeup was on point!

She added: "The false lashes have a lifted appearance which helps to open up the eyes and give a youthful appearance."