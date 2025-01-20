Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton, 43, just had a makeup transformation and she's never looked younger
Kate Middleton during a visit to AW Hainsworth, a family-owned heritage textile mill which was established in 1783 and manufactures British woollen cloth, high-performing technical textiles, and fabrics on September 26, 2023 in Leeds, England. In 1958, the Princess' great-great grandfather sold William Lupton & Co to AW Hainsworth. The Princess of Wales is visiting Leeds and Lancaster to learn more about the textile industry's heritage, sustainable practices and work educating and upskilling young people. © Getty Images

Princess Kate just had a makeup transformation and she's never looked younger

The Princess of Wales is the Queen of 'no makeup makeup'…

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
29 minutes ago
It's been a little over a week since the Princess of Wales went to the Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea and we are still reeling over the emotional visit and how utterly radiant the 43-year-old looked.

We've spoken about her luscious, longer-than-ever hair and her elite berry-toned outfit complete with bespoke coat, but what about her makeup?

Catherine waving in tartan brown coat© Getty
Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital

The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis looked glowing and her skin was in top-notch condition. We noticed she looked like she was really embracing her porcelain complexion with perhaps a touch of light foundation, nothing more. She sported a hint of peach toned blush,  and her eyes were delicately defined with brown eyeshadow and a little eyeliner and mascara. Kate also didn't appear to be wearing a lip product at all.

As a beauty editor, I would characterise this as a makeup glow-under. The Princess appeared more youthful than ever; she doesn't need lots of cosmetics to look good. Kate's current beauty aesthetic is low maintenance and what we could call 'no makeup makeup' - a look that appears as if one has hardly any makeup on while using minimal products to achieve a natural finish.

WATCH: Princess Kate visits hospital where she received cancer treatment

Kate often glams up for red carpet events, opting to wear eyeliner and when she was younger, the wife of Prince Wiliam loved a smokey eye with ultra-dark shadow. 

kate with glossy hair after announcing engagement © Getty Images
Kate has opted for a more tanned tone in the past, loving a dark, smoky eye

Us Weekly once reported that the brunette beauty enjoyed St. Tropez spray tanning sessions, but there is definitely no evidence of that lately.

This was Kate Middleton’s first solo engagement since her cancer diagnosis© Getty Images
Kate's makeup look was super natural

 Kate's most glam makeup ever

Kate always looks immaculate and gorgeous, but one of our favourite makeup looks to date has to be in 2021 when the princess dazzled at the James Bond: No Time To Die premiere in London.

Kate smiling in gold dress with statement earrings© Getty
Kate's Bond Girl glam in 2021

 Alongside her now iconic, glittering Jenny Packham dress was an equally mesmerising cut crease shimmering smokey eye.

What Prince William's message to Kate on her birthday really means

Sara Sordillo, makeup artist for Eylure, noticed Kate's defined lashes and remarked to HELLO!: "Kate's red carpet eyes were just dazzling. Her smokey eye makeup was definitely accentuated using false lashes."

The couple looked so in love as the attended a James Bond premiere back in 2021© Kensington Palace
Kate's makeup was on point!

She added: "The false lashes have a lifted appearance which helps to open up the eyes and give a youthful appearance."

