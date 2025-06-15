Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Kate stuns in rose-inspired intricate updo at Trooping the Colour 2025
Princess Kate stuns in rose-inspired intricate updo at Trooping the Colour 2025

All eyes were on the Princess of Wales as she made a stunning appearance with her family at this year’s Trooping the Colour parade.

Alessia Armenise
Writer
2 minutes ago
The Trooping the Colour parade is one of the most important events of the year for the British royals and a perfect occasion for royal watchers to spot their favourite members of the family.

This year, all the high-profile working royals were in attendance, including the Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh – although they were not accompanied by their children, some of whom, like Lady Louise Windsor, were notably absent. 

As expected, the Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their three children, George, 11, Charlotte, 10, and Louis, seven, captured the attention of the crowd gathered on the Mall in London and the millions of people watching from home.

For the occasion, Princess Kate wore a fabulous aquamarine coat dress by Catherine Walker, one of the late Princess Diana’s favourite designers, and a matching hat by Juliette Botterill.

For the jewellery, she opted for an Irish Guards Regimental Brooch and earrings that belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth, which she has been wearing often during official engagements this year.

Catherine, Princess of Wales during Trooping The Colour 2025© Getty
Catherine, Princess of Wales during Trooping The Colour 2025

Charlotte looked like a mini version of her mother in her light blue dress with white accents. She wore her hair in her signature half-updo style, complete with a white bow, and wowed the public with her waist-length locks. 

Hair also played a striking role in the Princess of Wales’ overall look.

Catherine wore her luscious bronde locks in an elaborate updo, as she often does during particularly formal occasions like this one. 

Princess Kate's updo during Trooping The Colour 2025© Samir Hussein/WireImage
Princess Kate's updo during Trooping The Colour 2025

The standout feature of this hairstyle was the level of intricate details involved. However, her stylist, Amanda Cook Tucker, who has been working with the mother of three for many years now, must be accustomed to finding new and elegant versions of her signature royal updo, the elegant side bun.

The Princess often uses her outfits, jewellery or hair to send out subtle messages or give a lovely and private nod to people, most famously to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

In March of this year, during her St Patrick's Day engagement, eagle-eyed fans spotted her updo resembling the triquetra, also known as the Irish Trinity Knot.

Princess Kate giving speech aboard ship© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace
Princess Kate christened HMS Glasgow

Just a month ago in Glasgow, the Princess attended the naming ceremony for HMS Glasgow, and she wore her hair in an updo modelled on traditional ship rope ties.

For the Trooping the Colour 2025, Prince William’s wife opted for a low side bun that resembled a bouquet of roses, and her fans seemed to love the choice. 

On Instagram, a royal watcher praised the Princess’s look, saying, “Stunning as always! She never disappoints”, while another wrote, “Beautiful, elegant and gracious”.

The Princess of Wales seems to be unable to disappoint her loyal fans, who were delighted to see her looking happy and healthy during the event.

Trooping the Colour

Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, King Charles III and Queen Camilla all standing next to each other during Trooping the Colour© Samir Hussein/WireImage

What is it? 

Trooping the Colour is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army to celebrate the official birthday of the British sovereign. While Charles' actual birthday is 14 November, official celebrations always take place in June. 

When is it held?

In 2025, it is scheduled for Saturday 14 June.

Where is it held?

Central London, with the procession route travelling from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade, along The Mall, and back again.

Who attends?

  • King Charles III (in recent years, he has participated on horseback).
  • Household Division: including the Foot Guards and Household Cavalry.
  • Senior royals, such as the Princess Royal and the Prince of Wales often ride on horseback or appear on the palace balcony - like the Princess of Wales

Why is it called Trooping the Colour?

One regiment's colours (flag) are "trooped" (carried) before the monarch. The event ends with an RAF flypast over Buckingham Palace, viewed by the royal gamily from the balcony.

Historical roots:

It dates back to the 17th century and became an annual event to mark the sovereign’s official birthday under King George III in the 18th century.

Official celebrations to mark the sovereigns' birthday have often been held on a day other than their actual birthday, particularly when the day has not fallen on a day in the summer.

Where can I watch it?

The ceremony is broadcast live by the BBC and covered globally.

