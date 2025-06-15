Princess Kate stuns in rose-inspired intricate updo at Trooping the Colour 2025

The Trooping the Colour parade is one of the most important events of the year for the British royals and a perfect occasion for royal watchers to spot their favourite members of the family.

This year, all the high-profile working royals were in attendance, including the Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh – although they were not accompanied by their children, some of whom, like Lady Louise Windsor, were notably absent.

As expected, the Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their three children, George, 11, Charlotte, 10, and Louis, seven, captured the attention of the crowd gathered on the Mall in London and the millions of people watching from home.

For the occasion, Princess Kate wore a fabulous aquamarine coat dress by Catherine Walker, one of the late Princess Diana’s favourite designers, and a matching hat by Juliette Botterill.

For the jewellery, she opted for an Irish Guards Regimental Brooch and earrings that belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth, which she has been wearing often during official engagements this year.

© Getty Catherine, Princess of Wales during Trooping The Colour 2025

Charlotte looked like a mini version of her mother in her light blue dress with white accents. She wore her hair in her signature half-updo style, complete with a white bow, and wowed the public with her waist-length locks.

Hair also played a striking role in the Princess of Wales’ overall look.

Catherine wore her luscious bronde locks in an elaborate updo, as she often does during particularly formal occasions like this one.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Princess Kate's updo during Trooping The Colour 2025

The standout feature of this hairstyle was the level of intricate details involved. However, her stylist, Amanda Cook Tucker, who has been working with the mother of three for many years now, must be accustomed to finding new and elegant versions of her signature royal updo, the elegant side bun.

The Princess often uses her outfits, jewellery or hair to send out subtle messages or give a lovely and private nod to people, most famously to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

In March of this year, during her St Patrick's Day engagement, eagle-eyed fans spotted her updo resembling the triquetra, also known as the Irish Trinity Knot.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace Princess Kate christened HMS Glasgow

Just a month ago in Glasgow, the Princess attended the naming ceremony for HMS Glasgow, and she wore her hair in an updo modelled on traditional ship rope ties.

For the Trooping the Colour 2025, Prince William’s wife opted for a low side bun that resembled a bouquet of roses, and her fans seemed to love the choice.

On Instagram, a royal watcher praised the Princess’s look, saying, “Stunning as always! She never disappoints”, while another wrote, “Beautiful, elegant and gracious”.

The Princess of Wales seems to be unable to disappoint her loyal fans, who were delighted to see her looking happy and healthy during the event.