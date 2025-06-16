Duchess Sophie just wore figure-skimming silk and 90s frosted eyeshadow

The Duchess of Edinburgh, 60, doesn't always adhere to current fashion and beauty trends, but paves the way with her timeless, even retrospective looks.

Monday was no exception as she joined the Princess of Wales at Garter Day. Sophie was spotted looking effortlessly elegant in a candy pink silk dress she had recycled from her existing wardrobe.

The thrifty royal wore the Suzannah London 'Fontaine' dress, which she had previously rocked to the Sovereign's Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in 2024, with features including Italian silk crepe, a narrow V-neckline, an A-line skirt and cropped sleeves.

According to the brand, the £2,390 style was a 40s-inspired style that is still timelessly classic today, and it comes in a whopping five colourways. "The Fontaine Dress is a beautiful 1940s-inspired softly tailored silk dress, featuring classic lines and elegant proportions," the website read.

© Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh joined the Princess of Wales at the Order of the Garter service at St George's Chapel

The Duchess completed the look with a bow hat in the same pastel hue from Jane Taylor, alongside pearl drop earrings, a matching necklace, a bridal white embellished clutch and ivory heels from Emmy London.

For her glowing beauty look, Sophie switched up her usual natural daytime makeup for a frosted eyeshadow that first became a craze in the 1990s. The iridescent, icy tones had a shimmery finish that made Sophie's eyes pop, so it comes as no surprise that the trend is back for 2025.

© Getty Sophie recycled her pink Suzannah London dress from 2024

Sophie isn't the only royal who loves to recycle her wardrobe. The Princess of Wales also proved her penchant for eco-fashion by re-wearing her VE Day Self Portrait dress with a pleated skirt and lace trim, alongside a chic Sean Barrett hat.

Both royals have chosen summery hues, but the warm weather in the UK means they may still be struggling with the heat. HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash, who was at Windsor for Garter Day, explained: "The Princess of Wales and Duchess of Edinburgh have just been dropped off at the Galilee Porch to watch the procession — there was a ripple of applause from the crowd.

© Getty Prince Edward and Prince William also attended the Order of the Garter service

"We’re now listening to the military band playing as we wait for the Knights and Ladies of the Garter to walk down Castle Hill in procession to St George’s Chapel, dressed in their velvet robes and feathered caps.

"It’s 25 degrees — and feels even hotter!"