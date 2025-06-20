Meet the placenta-based cream that brightens under eye bags in just 30 minutes

Suffering with dryness, dark circles and fine lines under your eyes? Me too. And not only do I have the natural process of ageing to contend with, but also hayfever exacerbating the appearance of my under eye bags.

I went on the hunt to find a specially-formulated product that would both boost hydration and give me a brighter, more-refreshed optic area – and that’s when I stumbled across the MZ Skin Intensive Bio-placenta Eye Cream.

Intensive Bio-placenta Eye Cream £180 AT MZ SKIN

It is the latest addition to the British brand’s cult Bio-Placenta range, which was founded by leading Oculoplastic Surgeon and aesthetic doctor Dr Maryam Zamani in 2016.

MZ Skin Intensive Bio-Placenta Eye Cream, at a glance Latest addition to MZ Skin’s bio-placenta system, a lab-engineered complex that mimics the growth factors and nutrients in human placenta

Created by Dr Maryam Zamani, a leading Oculoplastic Surgeon and aesthetic doctor with over 20 years of experience

Contains hyaluronic acid and shea butter for long-term hydration and deep nourishment

Whipped texture that feels luxurious on the skin and seeps in quickly, producing near-immediate results

MZ Skin’s bio-placenta system is a lab-engineered complex that mimics the growth factors and nutrients found in human placenta, but without any animal-derived ingredients. Sounds like the perfect remedy for stubborn under eye bags, right?

"The eye area is one of the first places to show signs of ageing,” the brains behind the cream, Dr Zamani, says. “Not just under the eyes, but on the upper eyelid as well. Most creams don’t address both, so I created the Intensive Bio-Placenta Eye Cream to do exactly that.”

The MZ Skin Intensive Bio-placenta Eye Cream

The cream, which has a whipped texture, is said to visibly smooth and lift the entire eye contour, and is powered by the same regenerative science at the heart of MZ Skin’s cult Reviving Bio-Placenta & Stem Cell Serum.

I introduced it into my beauty arsenal on the promise of reduced fine lines, wrinkles and signs of fatigue, as well as boosted hydration and elasticity. Not only that, but I liked the sound of it supporting collagen density and skin regeneration over time.

How I tested

I tested the all-new Intensive Bio-Placenta Eye Cream by using it morning and evening after cleansing. It has to be applied on clean, dry skin, and before any other products.

I used my ring finger to scoop up a small amount and gently tap it around the eye contour until fully absorbed – including on my eyelid.

MZ Skin's Intensive Bio-placenta Eye Cream immediately brightened my under eye bags

Immediately after application, my eye area was brighter and more supple. The cream offered an injection of hydration that immediately diminished the appearance of my fine lines. With make-up on top, I looked like I’d had the most restorative sleep of my life.

Within three days of using the eye cream, I started to notice changes in my pigmentation. The hollow look under my eyes disappeared, and the once-unyielding dark circles were replaced with more refreshed skin.

Why you should trust me

I’m a self-confessed beauty junkie. You name a skincare product, and I’ve probably tried it. I know the difference between a lacklustre product that’s all hype and one that actually delivers results.

MZ Skin’s Intensive Bio-placenta Eye Cream falls into the latter category, and has now become a solid feature in my daily skincare routine. Packed full of anti-ageing ingredients such as placenta, retinol, stem cells and antioxidants, it has won a new fan.

And I know I can trust Dr Zamani, so you can too. The aesthetic doctor prides her award-winning skincare line on being performance-driven, science-backed and designed to be the ultimate at-home hybrid between the clinic and skin enhancing treatments.

When will you see results?

Whatever skin type you may have, Dr Zamani recommends using an established skincare regime for both morning and night. And with natural cell turnover sitting at four to six weeks, it’s advised you aim to keep the routine going for this duration to see optimum results.

The MZ Skin Intensive Bio-placenta Eye Cream has the potential to give visible lifting, smoothing and brightening in as little as 30 minutes. But if you continue using it for over four weeks, you’ll experience long-lasting hydration with substantially improved appearance on your under eye bags.

We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.