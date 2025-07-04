Does your beauty routine need a refresh? Try these 10 French favourites

When the ‘clean-girl' aesthetic started doing the rounds on social media in 2022, French beauty brands were in their element.

With a reputation as a cradle of cosmetics and renowned for an emphasis on natural radiance coupled with long-term skin health, it was almost like the trend was made for France’s cosmetic industry.

Fast forward to 2025, and this stripped-back ethos (which is beloved by Gen Z) shows no signs of slowing down. So, if you’re itching to live your clean-girl best life, it’s not too late. Healthy, glowing skin and barely-there makeup are still yours for the taking.

And if I were you, I’d start with Clarins.

This family-owned beauty brand, which was founded in Paris in 1954, is the original clean-girl. Before slick back buns and the word ‘dewy’ were even a thing, Clarins was cultivating high-quality, plant-derived formulas with a focus on effectiveness and sensorial experience.

How I curated my Clarins top 10 for a beauty routine refresh

Longevity: When it comes to my beauty bag, I like to get bang for my buck. So, to cultivate the ultimate refreshed routine, I've only chosen products that require a little formula to go a long way. Your purse will thank me.

Suitable for all skin types: As a long-term sufferer of sensitive combination skin, I've only chosen products that can be used by all skin types – from oily to dry, youthful to mature, sturdy to sensitive.

Refillable: As I know that Clarins is on a mission to save the planet (hello, responsible sourcing and eco packaging design), I've chosen products, where possible, with refill options to help your beauty routine be as sustainable as possible.

Summer loving: The weather has been good recently so we can safely assume summer is here. With that in mind, my beauty refresh recommendations are perfect for using right now in summer and carrying through into the colder months.

Why you should trust me

I’ve battled nearly every skin concern under the sun – from acne, oiliness and sensitivity to dryness, inflammation and keratosis pilaris. Along the way, I’ve tested more products than I care to admit in search of relief and results.

That journey has taught me exactly what makes a product great… and what doesn’t. I’ve learned that simplicity often reigns supreme (a philosophy Clarins shares with its emphasis on natural beauty), and nothing beats a multitasker that delivers real impact.

Rest assured, I never fall for a fad. Every product I use earns its place in my bathroom cupboard: hardworking, effective and worth every penny.

So, without further ado, these are my top 10 picks from French beauty icon Clarins for a full routine refresh…

