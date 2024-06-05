Harper Beckham wears braces for the first time and totally owns it

At the weekend, David Beckham was spotted watching a football match with his only daughter, Harper. The former Manchester United star was a spectator with the 12-year-old, observing his co-owned football team Inter Miami as they played against St. Louis in Fort Lauderdale.

Looking as lovely as ever, the youngest Beckham offspring sported a majorly cute, pastel pink T-shirt, which she teamed with baggy jeans. As she proudly cuddled up to her famous dad, onlookers also spied her very expensive designer bag, from Bottega Veneta.



© Instagram / @davidbeckham Harper watching the football with her dad David

With her honey blonde hair and happy smile, Harper looked radiant.

Harper's teeth

Upon closer inspection, we noticed that she was sporting brand new braces! Many girls of her age have them, and she looked great rocking them.



© Getty Harper looked lovely alongside her dad David, sporting braces

HELLO! spoke to Dr Julia Coelho, Award Winning Cosmetic Dentist, who gave us the lowdown on Harper's braces and all things on getting your teeth straight.

"Harper is likely to be going through a fixed orthodontic treatment. This is used to correct misaligned teeth and bite issues. It consists of brackets that are bonded to the teeth and connected by a wire, which is periodically tightened by an orthodontist to gradually move the teeth into the desired position."

© Salma Hayek Instgram Harper with her proud mum Victoria

She added: "Fixed braces are typically worn for a period ranging from several months to a few years, depending on the complexity of the orthodontic issues being addressed. These are often used during teenage years to create a healthy, functional and aesthetically pleasing smile that will last a lifetime when taken care of."

Harper's cosmetics

Harper is blossoming of late and has a keen interest in beauty products. Former Spice Girl mum Victoria told Allure: “Harper is obsessed with makeup, obsessed with beauty. We were driving past her favourite makeup store, Space NK, the other day, and David said, ‘Oh, my goodness, your favourite store closed.’ It was so funny. She was like, ‘No, it’s fine, Daddy. Nobody panic. They’re just expanding."