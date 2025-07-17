Julia Roberts undergoes bleached blonde hair transformation – and it's so short

Julia Roberts's hair has truly been through an iconic evolution – from voluminous, dyed auburn curls that defined '80s glamour to her signature blonde waves after Pretty Woman fame, and even that unforgettable pixie cut, seen in both deep crimson and striking platinum.

By the '90s, Roberts embraced everything from shoulder-sweeping, face-framing layers to a sleek chocolate bob. At the height of Y2K style, she effortlessly transitioned between rich reds, deep brunettes, and golden tones before settling into a more refined, softly waved look in the 2000s.

© Amazon MGM Julia Roberts in still from After The Hunt

However, for her latest role in Luca Guadagnino's After The Hun, she traded her auburn tresses for a bold bleached blonde look. The hair transformation was showcased in new images shared from the psychological drama that is set to hit screens on October 10.

The 57-year-old takes on the role of Alma Olsson, a college professor who must investigate an accusation made from a student, played by Ayo Edebiri, against another professor portrayed by Andrew Garfield. The film also stars Michael Stuhlbarg and Chloë Sevigny.

© Amazon MGM Julia Roberts dyed her hair blonde

The synopsis reads: "A gripping psychological drama about a college professor (Julia Roberts) who finds herself at a personal and professional crossroads when a star student (Ayo Edebiri) levels an accusation against one of her colleagues (Andrew Garfield), and a dark secret from her own past threatens to come into the light."

In the trailer, Julia’s blonde locks are styled into classic pin curls with a sophisticated side part. The actor sports a crisp white blazer with matching suit pants.

Julia's hair

Lauren Russell, stylist at Hair at the Manor, told HELLO!: "Julia always manages to pull off any look."

"This blonde appearance for the movie could be a wig, but it could also be her way of transitioning from natural copper to grey as she ages. The trouble with going blonde is that it can damage hair, so often people cut their hair when they go blonde too. Either way, Julia looks great."

Back in 2020, Julia's longtime hairstylist, Serge Normant, opened up to Refinery 29 about the star's infamous locks. "There's no doubt that Julia's hair is iconic," he said.

© WireImage The actress is known for her auburn locks

"After her breakout role in Pretty Woman in the early '90s, everyone wanted that curly, wavy red hair — it was emblematic of the decade. So, of course, when I started working with her regularly, my other clients asked me to give them 'Julia Roberts' hair. She's been a brunette, a redhead, a blonde, and has had long hair and short cuts – she's not afraid to experiment. Her hairstyle has to be something that's easy and effortless, not contrived."

He continued: "The magic of Julia's hair is that people catch a feeling from it. They look at a picture of her – whether it's bright blonde and sleek or messy and held up with a claw clip – and there's something that people identify with. It's her glow, and it's infectious. You might love her blonde and think that the color is amazing, but then the next day she could be back to red and you forget about the blonde. She's magical that way."

Julia's hairstyles

© Getty Images Bangs

© Getty Images Brunette beauty

© Getty Images '80s curls

