Brad Pitt looks unrecognizable with 'drastic' hair transformation as he returns to Oscar-winning role

Brad Pitt has undergone a striking makeover to step back into his cult-favorite role as Cliff Booth. The 61-year-old was photographed on the set of The Adventures of Cliff Booth, a spinoff of 2019's Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.

The actor was seen wearing a tousled blonde wig and a matching mustache while filming scenes for the upcoming movie at a location that appeared to resemble a movie theater. Cliff’s hair appeared noticeably longer and more unkempt in the spinoff compared to his look in Quentin Tarantino’s original film. Brad’s tousled blonde locks stood out against a vibrant yellow shirt covered in bold floral prints, paired with classic denim jeans.

© CPR/D.Sanchez / BACKGRID Brad Pitt looked unrecognizable

Celebrity hairdresser Jay Birmingham spoke with HELLO! about Brad’s latest look. "Brad Pitt has recently been filming for his Once Upon a Time sequel, The Adventures of Cliff Booth, and has been photographed wearing a blonde wig with a matching moustache," he shared.

"This is a drastic hair change for Pitt compared to his signature buzz cut style. The blonde wig has a shaggy appearance, complete with a sweeping side fringe. The hairstyle features fullness and texture at the crown, tapering into longer, slightly thinner ends that give it a subtle mullet vibe."

© CPR/D.Sanchez / BACKGRID The actor was photographed filming The Adventures of Cliff Booth

"This is a great style for those with medium to longer hair who want to add volume and texture at the top – it’s also a super trendy look right now," he added.

Jay has offered HELLO! readers the ultimate styling tips to recreate the 60s-style look. "With texture built into the cut, it requires minimal styling while still looking on trend. A texturising spray, such as salt spray, is ideal for adding a rustic finish with more body and volume. Clay products also work well for this type of style and may have been used by Brad’s stylist to enhance volume and to create a lived-in look."

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood received critical acclaim upon release

He continued: "It’s fair to say Brad suits all hair lengths - from super short to longer styles. This rugged look adds softness to his face while still appearing effortlessly cool. The side part and sweeping fringe help accentuate his cheekbones and jawline, and the warmer blonde tone of the wig adds a glow to his complexion."

© FilmMagic Brad Pitt sported a buzz cut in June

The Adventures of Cliff Booth is directed by David Fincher and is based on a sequel script written by Quentin as a follow-up to Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood. The role earned Brad his second Academy Award.

Although plot details for The Adventures of Cliff Booth have yet to be officially revealed, an April interview with Michael B. Jordan, cited by Deadline, suggests the film follows Brad’s character as a "Hollywood studio fixer" in the period following the events of Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood. According to a July 28 report from the outlet, the cast also includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, JB Taken, and Corey Fogelmanis.