Faith Hill's daughter Audrey makes bold return with sizzling bikini photo

Audrey McGraw is trading sold-out stages for serene riverbanks. Over the weekend, the 23-year-old singer, best known as the youngest daughter of country icons Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, gave her fans a rare peek at her downtime when she shared a sunlit snapshot of herself in a sleek black bikini.

The now deleted photo, which saw Audrey return to social media after a short hiatus, showed her hair swept into a casual bun and her gaze drawn to the natural beauty around her.

With no caption beyond a few well-placed emojis, a sun, a wave and a heart, Audrey let the image speak for itself, offering a glimpse of her life away from the bright lights of the music industry.

© Instagram Audrey stuns in a bikini

Just weeks earlier, Audrey had been onstage in Europe, opening for Grammy-winner Brandi Carlile on The Lost Time tour. It was her first major outing, and she rose to the occasion by performing her own songs "Thunder," "Speak" and "Purple Flowers" to audiences in cities from London to Oslo.

She also covered Neil Diamond’s classic "I Am… I Said," introducing herself to Brandi’s fans with a nod to a generation of songwriters who came before her.

© Instagram Audrey has inherited all her mom's great genes

Each night Audrey stepped into that arena with confidence, greeting cheers with a radiant smile and a voice that quickly won the crowd over.

On her final tour stop in Gardone Riviera, Italy, a picturesque town on Lake Garda, Audrey closed out her performances before returning home to Nashville.

© Instagram Audrey stuns in another bikini photo

Audrey’s early years were spent in the spotlight of country music royalty. As the daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, she grew up backstage at major festivals and award shows.

Yet she has always forged her own path, choosing to launch her music career under the name ARO, her initials, rather than relying on her family’s name.

Her musical journey began in earnest in 2023, when she released her first covers and originals. The Neil Diamond cover arrived first, a heartfelt rendering that introduced audiences to her vocal range and interpretive skills.

After the final notes faded in Italy, Audrey made a quick stop in London, where she reunited with her boyfriend, actor Manuel García-Rulfo.

© Instagram Throwback photo shared by Audrey McGraw on Instagram June 24, 2024 with her boyfriend Manuel García-Rulfo the year prior.

Manuel was in town for the premiere of Jurassic World: Rebirth, and supporters say the couple spent the evening celebrating her tour’s success over dinner at a riverside restaurant. Friends describe Audrey as “thrilled” to see Manuel after weeks apart. He returned the favor when he traveled north to Oslo to catch her concert there, cheering her on from the wings and offering hugs after each powerful set.

While Audrey’s career momentum is undeniable, she remains grounded by the support of her family.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have watched all three of their daughters, Gracie, Maggie and now Audrey, pursue their own dreams.

"We’ve raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women," Tim told PEOPLE in 2021. "What I’m most grateful for is how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."