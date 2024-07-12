Beauty lovers rate this tanning foam 5 stars for its 'flawless finish' that leaves skin glowing

With the great British summer weather proving unpredictable at best, sunless tanning allows us to achieve a golden glow without any of the damage or photoaging excessive exposure to the sun will trigger.
And clever modern-day formulas mean that you can now achieve a flawless, professional-looking result from the comfort of your own home.
Coco & Eve is the bestselling Aussie beauty brand that offers a range of haircare, body and self-tanning products that “capture the essence of a tropical holiday”.
Shoppers are hailing their anti-ageing Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Foam their "favourite self tanner" due to its natural-looking, streak-free formula which lasts for days.
The benefits of Coco & Eve's Bali Bronzing Foam
With its tropical mango and guava scent, the self tan foam blurs pigmentation and perfects skin, offering a fast-drying colour that develops in two hours. It has been created using a green-grey base for a more natural-looking golden tone, and is available in medium, dark and ultra dark shades.
The skin-loving formula has a handy guide colour to ensure you don't miss any areas when applying. Its ingredients include:
- Cellushape (lotus extract) - an antioxidant to protect against oxidative stress and smooth skin
- Raw virgin coconut - to hydrate and firm
- Mango, fig and cocoa - to improve the visible signs of aging.
It also has a low comedogenic rating meaning it won't block pores or cause breakouts.
The product has gained several five star reviews online, with shoppers praising its "flawless results" with "no green tint and no streaking".
How to apply fake tan
After showering and at least 24 hours after shaving or exfoliating, apply the product to dry skin using a mitt or back tanner in sweeping motions. Buff areas such as knuckles, fingers, knees and feet with a kabuki brush.
Allow to develop for at least two hours, or leave on overnight for a deeper tone, and shower off with warm water to remove the guide colour.
For best results, reapply after five to seven days and moisturise skin during the days in-between.
Shop more summer must-haves from Coco & Eve
