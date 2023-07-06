Best places for luxury exfoliation and body scrub treatments

There's nothing quite like a weekend in London and if you're in the market for a luxurious spa treatment, there's perhaps no better place to get one. Whether you're seeking a momentary escape or a comprehensive wellness retreat, here at HELLO!, we have picked some of our favourite sanctuaries with the ultimate hammam-like experience.

From cleansing rituals and massages to nourishing steams and rigorous body scrubs, be sure to experience a full body scrub where you will be left with the smoothest, softest skin from top-to-toe. Some of these spas contain a series of rooms with dry and damp heat, showers, soaps and salts - perfect for the whole exfoliating package.

AIRE Ancient Baths London

AIRE Ancient Baths London is truly magical

This place had been on our dream list for ages, and it didn't disappoint! AIRE Ancient Baths London is a beautiful wellness retreat housed in a restored 18th Century Townhouse in the heart of Covent Garden. Inspired by the ancient Roman baths, AIRE offers a serene and tranquil environment where visitors can escape the stresses of modern life. Guests are spoilt for choice as the bathhouse has a network of baths of different temperatures from freezing and cold, warm, hot, a steam room, bath of a thousand jets, and uniquely, a flotarium – a saltwater bath than allows you to float effortlessly. There are also various options of massages and rituals – some inspired by hammam practices performed on hot marble stones with exfoliation elements.

To book, visit beaire.com

The Franklin

The Franklin London is based in a row of elegant Victorian townhouses in South Kensington

This subterranean spa, designed by famed interior designer Anouska Hempel, echoes the interiors of the hotel above while offering guests a quiet oasis only moments from the busy hustle of shops. The traditional black-and-white marble room is serene and the perfect place to unwind. The hotel offers a variety of wellness treatments ranging from the relaxing Viva Aroma Relax aromatherapy massage, to one-on-one Yoga sessions. Be sure to book a massage!

To book, visit collezione.starhotels.com

Iris Avenue

Iris Avenue

Tucked away in a quiet corner of Fitzrovia is beauty hotspot Iris Avenue, your one-stop destination for all beauty needs including their Purifying Back Ritual. This is a relaxing service using steam, an exfoliating scrub and a peel off algae mask. Designed to hydrate and tone, revealing smoother, glowing skin. The treatment is finished with a relaxing back and shoulder massage. So satisfying, so luxe.

To book, visit irisavenue.com

Banya

© unknown Banya No. 1 has opened in Chiswick

For the ultimate Russian Bath House experience, a visit to Banya No. 1 Chiswick is a must. The journey begins with a warm welcome into opulent surroundings, adorned with intricate tilework and soft lighting. As you enter the hammam chamber, the enveloping steam purifies your skin, opening your pores and preparing you for the subsequent stages of the ritual. The large wooden chamber is heated to a high temperature using a wood-burning stove onto which water is thrown to generate steam. Here, you will wear a hat to protect your hair and head from the heat. You'll enjoy moments of intense heat, and will be encouraged to cool off with an ice-cold plunge.

To book, visit gobanya.co.uk