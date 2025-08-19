The Ordinary, beloved by Nikki Glaser and others A-listers, drops big news for beauty fans

Beauty product fans, big news coming today: The Ordinary is opening its first freestanding store in Los Angeles.

The iconic brand, known for its budget price points, will open in Westfield Century City in Los Angeles on August 22 on level one.

"The new space will offer the brand's full range of cult-favorite products—including the best-selling Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% and AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution—alongside personalized consultations and in-store exclusives," according to the brand, which launched in 2016.

Plus, as an extra incentive, the brand will be given away free tote bags with your initials customized by local artist Mr. Hoodbrush – known for specialized custom airbrushed designs on clothing and accessories – as a gift with purchase, while supplies last.

The brand has become a fan favorite, and as someone with sensitive and pale skin, I love their 10% lactic acid which is known for improving skin texture and uneven skin tone, and which I use as an exfoliant twice a week.

Although they have shied away from celebrity endorsements, several A-listers have named The Ordinary as go-to products, including comedian Nikki Glaser, who listed The Ordinary's 100% Plant-Derived Squalane, a $10.40 serum that promises moisturize skin like you've never seen, as one her favorites.

© The Ordinary First look inside The Ordinary store in Los Angeles

"I’m obsessed with this," she told NYMag. "I have been on it for about seven years. My face just eats every moisturizer no matter how moisturizing it claims to be. This gives the moisture of an oil without the greasiness.

"I literally can’t live without it. I was gatekeeping for a while because I thought it might go away, but I’m pretty certain it won’t so I’m ready to tell people about it."

Carla Challis, HELLO!'s commercial partnerships manager, tried the TikTok skincare hack

In 2023, Carla Challis, HELLO!'s commercial partnerships manager, tried the TikTok skincare hack that included two of the brand's products, The Ordinary’s Argireline Solution 10% and The Ordinary’s Matrixyl 10%, which users claimed gave a similar look to injectables.

"The buzz follows the hashtag #botoxinabottle, garnering over 16 million views with TikTokkers making the genius discovery of mixing these two skincare ingredients," shared Carla, before revealing that after "following the same routine over the next few evenings, my skin’s hydration levels kept getting better".

"After a week of evening-only use, my forehead lines had softened slightly and my ‘11s’ (the frown lines between the brows) were less prominent," she wrote.

"The products didn’t freeze my face, or have me waking up with filter-worthy skin, but their radiant-inducing work has earned a place in my beauty routine. Instant results they might not give, but with continued use, I’m seeing such an improvement that I’m bulk-buying before they sell out," she concluded.