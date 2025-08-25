Karren Brady is unrecognisable with flame-red hair

Karren Brady recently wowed her followers when she revealed she'd undergone a skin-tightening procedure on her upper arms, creating "smoother, firmer, more youthful-looking skin - all with no needles, no pain, and no downtime."

Though she caused a stir with her new look, this isn't the first time the businesswoman and close friend of Lord Alan Sugar has debuted a different style.

The Vice Chair of West Ham United is known for her glossy, honey-hued hair, which is always styled to perfection when she's on TV or posing for photoshoots, but the 56-year-old hasn't always been a blonde.

© Instagram Karren Brady's hair is always sensational - but it hasn't always been blonde

In a photo shared to Instagram, Karren can be seen rocking vibrant red hair as she carries her daughter, who was a toddler at the time.

With her auburn hair, Karren is almost totally unrecognisable – not just due to the colour, but because her mane was much shorter, chopped to just below her shoulder, rather than the tumbling waves we're used to seeing her with.

© Instagram Karren Brady looked totally different as a redhead

Since she first appeared on The Apprentice in 2009, Karren has always had her perfectly coiffured hair long, slightly wavy, wearing it in varying shades of blonde, but we have to say, being a redhead certainly suits her!

Karren Brady's beautiful hair

The Baroness' gorgeous mane is often down to her hairstylist, who goes by Mikey on Instagram, and frequently reveals exactly how he creates her trademark glossy look.

© Instagram Karren's hair is styled into waves with various hair tools

Sharing a photo of one of her most bouncy, glamorous blow dries to date, Mikey shared that he'd used clip-in hair extensions courtesy of Gold Fever Hair to amp up the volume.

In a chat with HELLO!, the stylist revealed his tools and hair products of choice, sharing: "Karren's curls are normally done with a ghd Curve Soft Curl Tong, £139, and then pinned and set into pin curls and left to cool down, with lots of volume mist while blow-drying and then lots of hair spray to finish.

"Bed Head by TIGI Hard Head Hairspray, £10.99, is a firm fave for getting Karren's hair to last all day for filming."

As for her iconic shine, Mikey told us: "I'm a huge fan of leave-in treatment sprays to help combat all the heat styling we have to do while filming. Redken One United Multi-Benefit Treatment, £18, & Revlon Professional Uniq One All in One Hair Treatment, £7.99, are two of my personal faves, they are leave-in conditioners, heat protectors, shine boosters and they help prolong styling all in one."

Whether she keeps her lighter hair for the next season of The Apprentice or switches it up, we know Baroness Brady will look sensational.