Sheridan Smith's 'mother's love' tattoo for son Billy, 5, she hides daily

Sheridan Smith, who is currently starring in I Fought The Law, has opened up about her profound connection to Ann Ming, the woman whose story the hit ITV drama is bringing to the screen. In a new social media post, she shared that the two have become incredibly close, and the actress has even got a new tattoo to add to her collection to commemorate the relationship that she has with Ann, but also to represent her own motherhood journey and her connection to her son.

© ITV / Hera Pictures Sheridan Smith is playing Ann Ming in I Fought The Law on ITV

The West End star wrote: "Ann is coming to stay with me this week, I am connected for life to her. She has taught me how a mother's love is stronger than anything in this world. I even have a new lioness and cub tattoo for Ann and Julie and for me and my little boy. Grateful to have met her and told her story and to be part of each other's lives."

What is I Fought The Law about?

© ITV, Hera Pictures I Fought The Law follows Ann's story

The brand new ITV drama follows the true story, based on Ann Ming's novel, For The Love of Julie, which explains the events that unravelled after the murder of Ann's daughter. After a 15-year battle against the Criminal Justice System, CPS and the Government. It shows how Ann, who is played by Sheridan, and her family managed to overturn a law that prevented people from being tried for the same crime twice.

Sheridan Smith's tattoos

The I Fought The Law star has a lot of notable tattoos, many of which bear a special meaning. Sheridan revealed that her mother was infuriated by her first tattoo to Radio Times, saying: "My mum went berserk! Maybe in my head, I just wasn't going to act any more. I was in this mad little world. Why should the whole world have a right to look at me… Oh, I'm an idiot! Now my make-up artist has ordered a product from America that covers the tattoos. And I wear cardigans a lot!"

Sheridan got more tattoos after she struggled with her father's health decline and subsequent death, getting a 'Daddy's girl' tattoo on her right forearm to honour his memory. She also has a pair of angel wings tattooed on her left wrist, which often signifies a loved one as an angel, or to serve as a reminder that they are always watching over us.

Sheridan Smith has many tattoos with different meanings

Her other tattoos include the phrase, 'C'est la vie', which she has tattooed on her left arm, a large tattoo on her shoulder, a pair of Ace cards on her side, a floral design on her left hand and a diamond on her middle finger.