How I learned to style my bangs like the Parisian cool-girls

If you have bangs, styling them can be, well, a bit of an adventure, and that just comes with the territory. The right fringe is flattering, chic, on-trend and perfectly frames your face, but getting it to look just right every morning has its own set of challenges. I've had bangs for years, usually on the longer side, but my trending curtain bangs have been with me for a while now. And believe me, it has taken me time to learn how to manage them. Strangely enough, there’s one rule that I’ve learned for them to always look perfect: never use a flat iron.

And where did I learn this game-changing 'Don't'? From those who undoubtedly sport the most enviable bangs and hairstyles: Parisian women, who, with their elegance and effortless looks, have rightfully earned the reputation as some of the world’s greatest style muses. But the hair tool rule isn't the only one I have to share. I've put together a how-to for styling your bangs according to the French - and if you've just adopted a new fringe, it will be very useful.

Getting the right cut

It's essential to know how to choose the right cut for your French-girl bangs, especially taking your face shape into consideration. Although French women usually opt for straighter bangs, slightly layered or with a soft finish, my top advice is to always consult your hairstylist and trust their expert opinion.

© Getty Images Effortless French style isn't just about fashion - they also know a thing or two about hair

Straight bangs that hang just to your eyebrows or slightly above are tempting, but you have to adapt them to your style, your features and last but not least, your at-home hairstyling skills.

How to dry your bangs (or not!)

Over time, I've learned that the best way to dry bangs in the French style is a "non-blowout" method. That is, no round brushes and super glossy finishes (unless that's the style you're looking for). For an effortless look, simply dry them lightly, using your blow dryer in every direction.

© Getty Images To get French-girl bangs, never use a flat iron

If what you want is an even more informal vibe, here are other options:

Let your bangs air dry if time allows - except on those rainy days, because that will only cause more frizz.

Before they're completely dry, apply a texturizer or a small amount of gel to help weigh them down a bit. When completely dry, you may notice a cast - that effect of hard, almost plasticised hair. You just have to 'break' it; using your hands and a drop of hair oil or cream, gently scrunch the hair to remove the crunch. The bangs then will dry in the shape you mould.

Only use a round brush if you're going for some serious volume. (If you want a natural effect, I’d avoid it.) But if you do use the round brush on your curtain bangs, here’s a foolproof trick: dry them backwards and upwards with slower movements in the same direction, which creates a cool je ne sais quoi effect.

© Getty Images The French bob is trending right now and is so chic

If you want to create an effortless effect with a blow dryer, follow these directions when drying your bangs:

Attach the concentrated nozzle to your hair dryer, and dry your bangs in a downwards motion first. Then, with the help of a comb or brush, brush your bangs to one side and then to the other, continuing with the dryer in those directions. Finally, hold the bangs at the root area with one hand and with the dryer in the other, direct the air upwards, slightly lifting the ends. Give a blast of cold air at the end to seal the result.

You can create a lot of texture with a diffuser, especially if you have curly hair. However, don't move the diffuser quickly; hold it in the same position for several seconds before moving on.

The finishing touches

It bears repeating: don't use a flat iron. It can damage your hair and create an unnatural, too-straight look. Just work with the natural texture of your hair.

© Getty Images To set your final look, use texturizing products with just a little hold, such as mousse or soft hold hairspray

To set your final look, use texturising products with just a little hold, like mousses that allow enough movement to prevent your hair from looking flat. You can also use waxes or pomades for definition, being sure to carefully separate your bangs into small strands for a natural look. Soft hold hairsprays are also an option to keep it in place without it becoming stiff. Always be sure to hold the spray at about a distance of 8-12 inches (20-30cm) - don’t overdo it!

How to maintain your French fringe

If there's one thing I've also learned, it's that bangs are really hard to maintain. You'll need to see your hairstylist for trims, or if you're handy, you can do it yourself at home. Use a small razor to trim the ends or use hairdressing scissors, cutting vertically for a more casual and natural look.

And above all, what never fails is trial and error. Don't get discouraged - experiment with any look you want. From styled with gel to air-dried, giving it a voluminous Sabrina Carpenter look by going all out with your round brush, or even being held in place with clips or bobby pins. There's nothing like trying and seeing what works best for you, and being able to rock a new French-inspired vibe each day.