Lady Gaga makes rare comment on motherhood amid wedding to Michael Polansky

While launching the UK leg of her tour to a crowd of 20,000 and preparing to marry fiancé Michael Polansky, Lady Gaga is also focused on another life-changing milestone: becoming a mother. During an interview on The Late Night Show, the singer opened up about wanting children to host Stephen Colbert. When asked whether she sees herself acting in more films or performing on Broadway, she replied, "I would like to do many things, yeah, all of these things. But, what I really want is to be a mom. That’s my next starring role, I hope." The 39-year-old also gushed over her partner, admitting she feels "empowered as a woman in music with a beautiful partner that has my back every day."

She continued: "He’s my best friend in the whole world. What can you say about your best friend?" During the show, Lady Gaga recalled her first meeting with Michael back in 2019. "He just blew me away from the minute that I met him. He always, I think, really saw me and I think I always really saw him," she shared.

© Getty Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky

First romantically linked around New Year’s Eve 2019, the couple confirmed their relationship on Instagram in early 2020. Michael graduated from Harvard University in 2006 and now runs Parker Group. Ahead of the wedding, the singer is reported to be pursuing a legal agreement to safeguard her estimated $900 million fortune.

This isn't the first time the star has discussed the potential of growing her family. During an interview with Elle in January, Lady Gaga got candid about what motherhood would look like for her. "Family — it's like the roots of the tree," she said, adding: "They grow long, and sometimes they're mangled, and sometimes they're full of water, and sometimes they're thirsty. Family is what makes you who you are, and it also defines your need for change."

© Getty Images The singer shared her motherhood plans

Asked if she had children, what she would want them to understand about "you as an artist and also as a person as they grew up," she reflected: "I would want my children to understand that whatever my artistry means to them is totally up to them. I would never actually want to shape it or tell them how to think about me. Maybe other than that I just did my best. And tried to stay true to myself along the way."

She further shared: "That's something Michael and I have talked about a lot — allowing our kids to be their own people." "It's such an intense thing for kids coming into the world. And they're told how to think and what to believe in and how to eat…I just kind of want to let my kids find out who they are."