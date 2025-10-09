Beauty Receipts: What founder and first CEO of the British Beauty Council Millie Kendall is loving right now

Welcome to Beauty Receipts, where we ask interesting women to give us a glimpse into their beauty routines, from what they save and splurge on, to their top makeup and skincare tips. Intrigued? Read on for the products that make the cut for founder and first CEO of the British Beauty Council, Millie Kendall. Her skin and hair loves are particularly relevant given British Beauty Week, organised by the British Beauty Council, will return between 20 to 26 October…

Millie's skincare routine

"I wash my face using Reome's Three Suns Balm, £55, or Teresa Tarmey’s cleanser, £42, depending on how my skin feels. I have quite dry skin, so I like a cleanser that still leaves my face feeling soft and not too tight. Next, I use a mist. Ilia Beauty has a fantastic milky Blue Light Mist, £38, or I use the Pure Rose Hydrosol by Subtle Energies, £72. I then use a serum from Vico Skin called Screen Star, £105, or something from Sarah Chapman, like the Intense Hydrating Booster serum, £74."

"I follow with moisturiser. My go-to is the Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream, £67, but if I feel like I need a bit of extra moisture I’ll use an oil. I love MV Skin’s Rose Plus Booster Oil, £99. And I follow all of that with a sunscreen, often opting for Beauty Pie’s Super Healthy Skin Featherlight UVA/UVB SPF 50 Sunscreen + Primer, £25. But I also swap that out for the Elemis Pro-Collagen Skin Protection Fluid SPF50, £55."

"Cleansing the face and removing the cleanser with a washcloth or flannel is the most useful tip I’ve learnt, and it was from Ruby Hammer about 25 years ago. I am never without a shelf of clean white washcloths – I wouldn’t wash my face without one."

Millie's makeup routine

"I love sitting at my dressing table and preparing my face – it’s like putting on armour. I think this is why our industry is so loved, and is economically growing too. So many people use beauty to shape their identity and support their wellbeing; it's no wonder people spend more than £34 billion each year."

"I wear eyeliner always, either Victoria Beckham's Satin Kajal Liner, £32 or Hildun Beauty's Silk to Set Kajal Liner, £16. For my complexion, I wear the Chanel Les Beiges Foundation, £52, or Jones Road's Just Enough Tinted Moisturiser, £44. I set my base with By Terry's Hyaluronic Pressed Hydra-Powder, £42. A swipe of lip balm too, and I am a convert to S'able Labs’ Moringa Lip Salve, £21."

"I have a strong mix of both high street and luxury. The main staples in my routine are a vast mix, as I do love the odd luxury purchase too. Gosh, I once bought a £100 mascara from Hourglass. I currently have an LED mask that will be with me for life, too."

Millie's haircare routine

"My hair is bleached and is often in need of some TLC. I use K18 products to repair my hair, and don’t typically wash or dry my hair myself. So, my routine is a regular blow dry at Haug in Fitzrovia, London. I really like to ensure that I am mixing at-home with salon treatments so that I am supporting both my hair and the industry. Post-Covid, it's more important that salons get the love too, as they make such a vital contribution to our £34 billion industry."

"If I have to wash my own hair, and I am reluctant to because I am just not great at doing it myself, it will always be Josh Wood’s Miracle System. It leaves my hair feeling less frizzy and in better condition. And no girl or woman should be without Hair by Sam McKnight’s Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist, £28, for the lived-in look. I am so lucky to call both Josh and Sam friends, as they have shaped the creative footprint of our industry and are both doing amazing things to shape the future of beauty."

Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist £28 at Hair by Sam McKnight

"Again, I am a big fan of a salon, and Haug in Fitzrovia is my local. I am there once or twice a week. They do an amazing hot towel treatment before a blow dry. This British Beauty Week, we are inviting MPs into salons to spotlight the power of the sector for our high streets. I really hope a policymaker makes it down to Haug to see the amazing work the team do for hair and the community."

Millie's bodycare routine

"I use Nuxe Refreshing After-Sun Lotion, £22, and have for years as an all year round body moisturiser. I also use the Elemis Frangipane range from time to time. Moisture is important, but scent really is key to body products for me. I love a scrubbing mitt or towel in the shower for extra exfoliation. I also use the Legology Circu-Lite Massage Cup, £12, for my legs."

"A shower is my preference but I do have the odd bath. The L’Occitane Almond Shower Oil, £22, is the product I use the most. But if I am having a bath I’ll add some Aromatherapy Associates Deluxe Deep Relax Bath & Shower Oil, £86, in to make it extra special."