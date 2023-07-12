What skincare founder Natassia Nicolao’s monthly beauty routine looks like

Welcome to Beauty Receipts, where we ask interesting women to give us a glimpse into their beauty routines, from what they save and splurge on, to their top makeup and skincare tips. Intrigued? Read on to discover the products that make the cut for Natassia Nicolao, the CEO and founder of Conserving Beauty, a company that is on a mission to make the beauty industry more sustainable…

After qualifying as a biochemist, Natassia identified a gap in the market for a skincare brand that puts the environment first. After careful research into the water footprint of the average beauty product, Australia’s first waterless beauty brand – Conserving Beauty – was born.

Keep reading to discover the sustainable skincare founder’s favourite beauty products…

Natassia’s skincare routine

“I believe in a less is more approach to my beauty routine, which is better for the planet. At the moment, I’m using the REN AHA Toner, £30 followed by the Ultra Violette Supreme Screen SPF 50+, £34.”

“Under makeup I use our Conserve You Face Oil, £38 as it’s the perfect moisturising primer and doesn’t peel.

“At night I remove my makeup and SPF with our Day Dissolver Wipes, £24 which are the best oil cleanser. The gentle exfoliation keeps my skin clean and soft.

“Then I use the Fig1 Retinol Night Cream which is half a moisturiser and half a treatment that I love.”

Total: £126

Natassia’s hair care routine

“I wash my hair twice a week with Oribe Shampoo, £108 and Conditioner, £120 Refill Pouches or the Nécessaire Shampoo, £30 and Conditioner, £30.”

“I use the Dyson Airwrap, £479.99 to blow-dry my hair. I never use a straightener as my hair tends to be very straight naturally.”

Total: £767.99

Natassia’s makeup routine

“My daily go-to routine starts with mixing two drops of Conserve You Face Oil, £38 with one pump of NARS Radiant Longwear Foundation, £39 in Stromboli. I love creating my own skin tint using our face oil and NARS foundation as they work synergistically together to give my skin a healthy glow.”

“I then use the Westman Tinted Highlighter in Peau de Peche, £69 which is a dual product that acts as a bronzer, highlight and contour. It adds dimension to my face without having to contour and layer heaps of products.

“I also use the Hourglass Veil Translucent Setting Powder, £21 to set my face.

“I tend to rotate fragrances and I also layer two scents together, like Le Labo Another 13, £66, and Floral Street Arizona Bloom, £68.”

Total: £261

Natassia’s body care routine

“I prefer to shower because it helps to reduce my water footprint at home. I recently discovered DedCool which is an amazing female-founded conscious brand and I’m loving their Hand and Body Wash.

“I also swear by dry brushing after the shower to support circulation and exfoliate the skin. One of my mentors got me onto this years ago and I do it at least once a week.

“Another product I always come back to is the Costa Brazil Firming Body Oil, £95 which is both great for my skin and the planet. I change between the Costa Brazil one and this one from Nécessaire, £40.

“DedCool and Nécessaire both have incredible founders who are focusing on sustainability, plus the products are genuinely great.”

Total: £135

Natassia Nicolao’s total monthly spend: £1,289.99