9 prettiest hairstyles with bangs you'll see this autumn

It has to be said: bangs are the undisputed star of the best hairstyles this autumn - from subtle, layered looks to straight and blunt-cut bangs, there's a perfect fringe for every style and face shape. Curtain bangs and French-inspired fringes are among the trending looks for fall, and you’ll no doubt have spotted all the variations rocked by the most stylish women on your Pinterest feed. Chic bangs are a simple change of look that can completely transform your mane. If you're thinking of making a change and joining in on the trend in 2025, I've put together some gorgeous options for inspiration - show these to your hairstylist if you want to copy these super stylish looks.

The possibilities are really endless if you're looking for a cut that will enhance your features and make you feel more confident and stylish, but I've narrowed them down to my nine favourites. Whether you love the looks you've seen on social media or are finding inspo in how the A-list is wearing them, get ready to try out the most-wanted hair transformation of the season.

9 prettiest hairstyles with bangs

1/ 9 © Getty Images for Ermanno Scervin A sophisticated option that never goes out of style Blunt bangs Straight, thick and eyebrow-length, this is the "classic" fringe that suits so many face shapes, although it's particularly flattering for oval faces. The length of the bangs help to balance your features, creating visual harmony, framing your face and visually shortening a long forehead.

2/ 9 © Getty Images This style is trending among the A-list Curtain bangs Curtain bangs have become one of the most popular haircuts in recent years. This style, characterised by its inverted "V" form and central parting, has won over millions because it's so flattering. The curtain fringe blends smoothly with the rest of the hair, creating a delicate frame around the face.



3/ 9 © Getty Images Hollywood icon Audrey Hepburn was a fan of super short fringe Baby bangs This short fringe is a bold option that will definitely turn heads. It's ideal if you want to draw attention to your eyes. That said, baby bangs require some extra care and considerations when it comes to your hair type. It's a riskier cut, so it's essential to consider the direction your hair grows, because cowlicks can make styling difficult.



4/ 9 © Getty Images Side-swept chin-length bangs adapt whether you create an updo or wear your hair out and loose Side-swept fringe Defined by a clean side part (yes, Millennials, it's back!) the flow of this hairstyle with longer bangs gives it a very chic feel. This type of fringe, usually cut to chin length, softly highlights your features without being too overpowering. The length and layering allows for either a polished look or more casual style. The main advantage of side-swept bangs is convenience - you can easily tuck your hair behind your ear if it gets in the way.



5/ 9 © Getty Images Oh là là! Who can resist a Parisian bob? French-style fringe Known as the "French bang", or French fringe, this fresh and flattering wispy cut is characterised by it's length - just slightly above the eyebrows - with layered ends. Loved by Parisian women this style adapts to all hair types, from the finest to the thickest, and works equally well on straight and textured hair.



6/ 9 © Getty Images This is the fringe for you if you don't want to commit to a major chop Long and loose bangs This look is an excellent option for those new to the world of fringes because of it's versatility as it softens features and highlights your cheekbones. The look is especially recommended for round, square, and oval faces, as, like curtain bangs, it helps bring balance and harmony to your face.

7/ 9 © Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Shorter pieces on the sides - cheekbone length and jaw-length - help highlight your features Face-framing Fringe Face-framing fringes perfectly fulfil their purpose: softening and enhancing facial features. Falling to around or just below your eyebrows and gently layered on the sides, it creates a natural frame that defines your features. The look can be adapted different face shapes so it's always flattering.



8/ 9 © Getty Images Heavy straight bangs are back Straight bangs This type of bangs - a blunt fringe that hangs lower than your eyebrows - can help accentuate angular facial features. Note, though, that this thick straight cut isn't always the most flattering option for square or round faces, because it can make your face look wider.



9/ 9 © Getty Images The slick, gelled late '90s wet look makes a return Wet look bangs The super-glossy wet look has revolutionised the world of fringes, and it's a great choice to stand out on special occasions. Whether you go for a polished and sophisticated look, or a more relaxed just-out-of-the shower vibe, this effect adds a touch of glamour and modernity to your hair. The sleek finish, which emphasises smooth hair texture and shine, will elevate your style to a whole new level.



Finding your ideal style of bangs

Every face calls for a different style, depending on the vibe and look you're wanting. If you want a major makeover and you're on the more daring side, baby bangs could be the perfect option for you. If you prefer a softer look, however, and want to gradually ease your way into a stylish fringe, longer face-framing bangs are probably your best bet. The most important thing is to choose a style that makes you feel comfortable and confident.

Care and maintenance of your bangs

Before you embark on your fringe journey, it's crucial to remember that this hairstyle is going to require a bit of dedication. Bangs require maintenance and regular visits to the salon to prevent them from looking neglected. But if you're willing to invest a little time and effort, I can assure you that the results will be worth it! Well-maintained bangs can completely transform your face and elevate your style to another level.