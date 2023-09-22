Frankie Bridge stuns with surprising new hair cut for romantic date night

Frankie and her husband Wayne Bridge went out for dinner in London

Frankie Bridge has never been shy to experiment with her hair, and on Thursday, she revealed she’s gone for the chop once again.

The West End star shared a video of herself getting her locks cut into a short rounded bob at the home she shares with her husband Wayne Bridge and their two children, Parker and Carter, on Thursday.

Later that day, Wayne shared a photo of Frankie captioned "looking forward to this" as the couple enjoyed a romantic date night at Elodie in London. The former Saturdays singer showed off her new hair and wore a casual knit jumper as she sat across from him holding a cocktail at the Michelin star restaurant.

Wayne Bridge revealed Frankie's haircut on his Instagram Stories

Frankie and Wayne were likely celebrating her final performance as Lauren in 2:22 A Ghost Story at the Apollo Theatre. The mum-of-two earned huge praise for her first ever West End role, which she called a "lifelong dream" and a "total whirlwind". It was previously taken on by One Tree Hill actress Sophia Bush.

It seems it’s now back to business for Frankie as she posted a photo of herself showing off her washboard abs in her gym the following morning.

Frankie shares a mirror selfie at her home gym

"This one made me feel a bit pukey," she captioned the mirror selfie, where she can be seen sitting on the floor, wearing leggings and a crop top from Vuori clothing.

Despite her busy schedule, Frankie admits she always tries to take time to exercise and has shared several incredible bikini shots this summer. Her go-to workout? Usually weight training.

"I tend to do an hour or so a day. Up until the new year I was doing Pilates and boxing throughout the week, whereas now I’ve started weight training," she previously told Cosmopolitan.