Everyone wants Princess Diana's hair right now - here's why it's the 'blueprint' style

Princess Diana may have tragically passed away twenty-eight years ago, but her legacy still lives on and is ever-present. Still widely considered one of the most stylish women in the world, the stunning mother of Prince William and Harry had a wardrobe and beauty look that was adored by millions.

Her look was so classic and timeless; pretty much everything she stepped out in wouldn't look out of place today, and what's more, her beauty and hair image paved the way for many. Her glam look has been embraced by many movie stars, including XX.

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get Diana's hair is hugely requested right now

Diana's hair - the stats

With that in mind, it comes as no surprise that Diana's hair is trending hard right now. Fresha, the world's leading beauty and wellness booking platform, has revealed new Google search analysis that shows a fresh revival of Princess Diana's iconic hairstyle, with searches for 'Princess Diana hair' hitting 10,000 searches in the past month, which is up 155 per cent from last year.

© Getty Images Princess Diana's hair was iconic

Although interest in styles comes and goes, as a beauty editor with over fifteen years of experience, I would say this new shift could be because we've seen our social media feeds littered with undone, messy styles that are ultra-low-maintenance - almost boho-esque. It appears people are after a more glamorous change, and Diana's hair personifies that.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: 100 Years Of Royal Beauty

A hairdresser's opinion

"Diana’s haircut has become the blueprint for people wanting volume, shape, and proper styling again," explains Danielle Louise, hair stylist on the Fresha App. "Clients aren't just bringing in photos for nostalgia - they want that soft feathering, that lifts at the crown, that healthy blonde. It's classic, but it still feels incredibly modern," she reveals.

© UK Press via Getty Images Diana's hair had serious volume

How to Ask for Princess Diana's haircut

It's important to remember that Diana's hair colour was very particular. To get it right, it's all about the tone. The royal's 'signature blonde' was clean, soft and warm, luminous of course, but definitely not brassy. You should ask your hairstylist for:

A creamy blonde with subtle, warm lowlights

Fine highlights around the hairline for brightness

A blended root shadow for a modern, seamless finish

A gloss or toner to keep the colour clean

Cut-wise, the shape that is created is vital, too. "The silhouette is everything," adds Danielle, "If the layers are too long or too blunt, you lose that signature Diana movement." So, make sure you have a chat with your stylist beforehand and ask for:

* Short to mid-length graduated layers for volume

Feathered ends to create movement and lift

A sweeping side fringe blended into the top layers

A rounded silhouette, not sharp or choppy

And lastly, keeping your hair looking Diana-esque requires time and effort. "To keep the shape, trims every 6-8 weeks are non-negotiable," Danielle quips. "A monthly gloss will keep the blonde looking fresh, not flat."