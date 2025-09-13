Princess Kate just brought back her 2010 engagement look - and we all missed it

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton just brought back her 2010 engagement look - and we all missed it
The Princess of Wales looked radiant in her engagement photos from 2010 and the wife of Prince William just brought back that iconic look

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales wows inn check suit at Sudbury Silk Mills on September 11, 2025 in Sudbury, England. © WireImage

Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales made our week on Thursday, when she stepped out for a variety of royal appointments in the south of England. Many of us noticed her incredible grey, heritage checked suit by Bella Freud, and of course, her newly blonde hair which mesmerised royal fans all over the world. The wife of Prince William never looked happier as she beamed at the crowd, but what we all failed to notice was that her makeup looked more defined and pronounced, particularly her eye look. The 43-year-old sported a dark smoky eye look, which was enhanced with brown eyeshadow, visible eyeliner, mascara and framing brows that were angular and straight. The royal's complexion look lightly tanned too. 

It really reminded us of the makeup look that Kate sported back in 2010, when her engagement to Prince Williamn was announced to the world. The Princess famously rocked a royal blue dress by UK brand Issa London, when she was photographed at St James's Palace. The elegant silk style featured a pleated front, flared skirt and delicately ruched waist ties. 

Her makeup was also very of the time and her gorgeous beauty glowing look featured rather bold smoky eyes and brows. 

Prince William and Kate Middleton after confirming their engagement© Mark Cuthbert
Kate and William were engaged in 2010
Kate reacts as she is greeted by Deputy Lieutenant of Suffolk, Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton© AFP via Getty Images
Kate's brows were defined and she sported a golden tan

We think Kate has repeated this look this week, and we're enjoying the change.

Maria Mukaranda, Beauty Editor at Cosmetify, told HELLO!: "Kate has been seen wearing much more daring makeup recently, sporting darker eyeshadow tones and more liberally applied highlighter."

Kate sported a defined makeup look on Thursday© Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Kate's makeup looked flawless and defined

She added: "This could signal a personal reinvention on Kate’s part. When we think of Kate, the words warm, graceful, and relatable spring to mind, traits that have very much carried through into her makeup style. However, they don’t quite encompass the strength and power of the future Queen. A darker, smokier eye may be a sign that she’s rebranding herself in the years leading up to her ascension to the throne."

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales smiles during a visit with Prince William, at the National Federation of Women's Institute (WI) in Sunningdale, west of London on September 8, 2025© POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Kate loves smoky eyeshadow lately

Maria also mused, "It could also indicate that her makeup team is making adjustments to align her makeup with her age. Heavy eye makeup can counterbalance the appearance of smaller eyes as the eyelids age, and highlighter can enhance the look of bone structure."

