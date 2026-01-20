Zara Tindall swears by this £9 "makeup lifesaver"

Zara's makeup artist revealed the must-have makeup product she used on the royal

Her glam team have been ever-present to ensure that the mother-of-three has appeared picture perfect, and on Sunday evening, her trusted makeup artist, Alisia Ristevski, who goes by the name @littledollfaceofficial on Instagram, shared a picture of her royal client, with an up-close shot of her immaculate hairstyle, and informed followers of the must-have product she used during the trip on the royal.

Alisia penned: "Tip: Makeup lifesaver @kikomilano face setting spray 10/10 on all my clients for race day."

