Zara Tindall swears by this £9 "makeup lifesaver"

Zara's makeup artist revealed the must-have makeup product she used on the royal
Her glam team have been ever-present to ensure that the mother-of-three has appeared picture perfect, and on Sunday evening, her trusted makeup artist, Alisia Ristevski, who goes by the name @littledollfaceofficial on Instagram, shared a picture of her royal client, with an up-close shot of her immaculate hairstyle, and informed followers of the must-have product she used during the trip on the royal.
Alisia penned: "Tip: Makeup lifesaver @kikomilano face setting spray 10/10 on all my clients for race day."
Kiko's ' 'Prime & Fix'' costs just £9.09
As a fashion and beauty editor who has been writing about makeup for over eight years, I was excited to learn that Zara uses this surprisingly affordable product. Known as the 'Prime & Fix' refreshing mist, it's described as a "Multi-purpose spray: 2-in-1 refreshing primer and makeup fixer," and you can pick it up for under £10 on the brand's website.
It's easy to see why the makeup professional used it on Zara for the racing event. The spray is water-based, so it has a refreshing effect that adds a subtle, natural sheen whilst still keeping makeup in place. Known to be inspired by Korean beauty, it's a multi-purpose product that is great to have in your bag for on-the-go freshness.
Zara Tindall's beauty look
Zara's makeup always looks flawless
Alisia tends to focus on natural makeup, which explains Zara's lit-from-within look. The talented professional previously told HELLO!: "I like to keep my clients looking very natural, and for skin to look like skin. I would do a slightly heavier look if I were doing a big event such as the coronation or a royal wedding. But I do prefer to do a lighter texture foundation," she revealed in 2024.
"I also like to use primers underneath foundation. Layering is very important to create a glow in the right places. I highlight the cheeks – contouring and cheeks are my thing," she quipped.
Zara uses Charlotte Tilbury's 'Magic Cream'
On the products she uses on Zara, Alisia has two essentials, and you may already have them in your makeup bag. "I always use Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream. It is my one must-have product, and it comes with me everywhere. I love that it holds and elevates any foundation." For mascara, the makeup artist enjoys using a drugstore staple. "L'Oréal Paris Telescopic Mascara is my go-to, purely because the mascara wand is rubber and lifts the eyelashes perfectly and distributes the product evenly."
Alisia works her magic on Zara's flawless face for many public events
Reflecting on her royal makeup role, Alisia added, "When you are dealing with people who are constantly in the public eye, you need to be cautious of what trends will date very quickly. I very much work to Zara's personal style and adapt her looks as her style changes over the years. She's happy to try different looks, particularly if we think it will complement the outfit," she explained.