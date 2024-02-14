Zara Tindall's makeup artist reveals secret to her glowy skin

Zara Tindall has had a glow-up in recent years. She is absolutely nailing it in the beauty world and appears to be ageing backwards, if that's possible.

So, what is the secret to her youthful appearance? It's the woman behind her pristine looks – makeup artist Alisia Ristevski, who's been working with Zara since 2018 around the time of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Alisia, who most recently travelled back to her native Australia to help Zara for the Magic Millions festival, revealed the one product she always uses on her royal client.

Zara and Mike Tindall at the Magic Millions earlier this year

"Wherever I am in the world, and whatever the climate, I always use Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream," Alisia said. "It is my one must-have product and it comes with me everywhere. I love that it holds and elevates any foundation.

"It doesn't matter if I do a heavier look or a lighter look. It always just looks nice and glowy. It tends to go on nicely with any skincare that my client has already applied. And it was a saviour in Australia in the humidity."

© Getty One of Alisia's favourite looks was Zara attending the 2023 coronation

Alisia tends to focus on natural makeup, which explains Zara's glow-from-within look. "I like to keep my clients looking very natural, and for skin to look like skin. I would do a slightly heavier look if I were doing a big event such as the coronation, or a royal wedding. But I do prefer to do a lighter texture foundation.

"I also like to use primers underneath foundation. Layering is very important to create glow in the right places. I highlight the cheeks – contouring and cheeks are my thing."

Alisia's approach to makeup is to use it to elevate her client's best features and to let them "look the best version of themselves". Which is why she doesn't rely on trends or fads.

"When you are doing people who are constantly in the public eye, you need to be cautious of what trends will date very quickly. I very much work to Zara's personal style and adapt her looks as her style changes over the years. She's happy to try different looks, particularly if we think it will complement the outfit."

© Getty "Zara just looked beautiful, no matter what angle she was photographed from," Alisia said of this Platinum Jubilee look

Out of all the looks Alisia has created for Princess Anne's daughter, her favourite is from the thanksgiving service for the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. "I loved the hair and makeup look with the hot pink outfit. It's not something I normally do but Zara just looked beautiful, no matter what angle she was photographed from."

Musing on her royal clientele – she also works with Princess Eugenie – Alisia said: "There's nothing not to love about working with Zara. We always have fun and she's so versatile.

"It is a privilege to do this job. I love making people feel good and confident in whatever they do or whatever event they attend, whether it's a wedding, a TV appearance, or a corporate event.

"Makeup has such power to transform someone's self-confidence and I feel lucky to be a part of an industry that helps people feel this way."

Alisia's top 5 products she uses on Zara Tindall:

"I always use Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream. It is my one must-have product and it comes with me everywhere. I love that it holds and elevates any foundation."

"L'Oréal Paris Telescopic Mascara is my go-to, purely because the mascara wand is rubber and lifts the eyelashes perfectly and distributes the product evenly."

"The Tarte Shape tape™ full-coverage concealer is one of the best, more versatile concealers I have ever used. It can be used as lightly or as heavily as you wish and always covers when I need it too."

"Eleven Australia Give Me Hold Flexible Hairspray is the most reliable flexi hair spray I have in my kit, perfect while doing updos and you can layer for extra hold without looking sticky."

"The Eleven Australia Miracle Hair Treatment is my go-to for all my clients, to prep the hair from wet. I am always looking after the quality of hair when working with my clients."