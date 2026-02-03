The 'Glow French' is the radiant nail trend set to rule 2026 - how to get the look at home

The French manicure is the ultimate timeless classic. For decades, it has remained the "little black dress" of the nail world - versatile, natural, clean and effortlessly elegant, it's an essential that works for any occasion.

However, even the most iconic designs eventually get a makeover. Enter: the Glow French.

Imagine your favourite traditional French tips, but with a radiant, "lit-from-within", jelly-like finish; an ethereal look that captures the light, reflecting a sophisticated aura that feels both modern and supernatural.

If you’re ready to trade the standard French look for something more dazzling, here is everything you need to know about this 2026 nail phenomenon.

What exactly are 'Glow French' nails?

The 'Glow French' is a luminous reinterpretation of the classic French manicure style. While it keeps the subtle elegance we love, it levels it up by introducing a magical layer of shimmer.

By using polishes infused with micro-sparkles or holographic finishes, this manicure creates a dazzling radiance that illuminates your hands.

The glow vs. the original French manicure

The classic version of this trend stays true to the French manicure’s roots but dials up the radiance. While the original '90s style was all about subtlety, the 'Glow French' prioritises shimmer to the extreme. The final result is much more striking, creating a luminous "halo" effect on each nail.

Although the classic French manicure is stunning, too, we'd like to show you our eight favourite looks to embrace the Glow French phenomenon. Get ready to be inspired and take your nails to the next level.

8 'Glow French' designs to inspire your next look

1/ 8 Sparkling tips for a high-shine, sophisticated finish With glitter If you are looking for a manicure that dazzles with every movement, this is the one for you. Swap the white line entirely for a high-shine glitter. This creates a double-dose of shimmer - a unique and sophisticated finish.

2/ 8 © @matejanova Playful pastel tips add a fresh, spring-inspired twist Colour tips Who says French tips have to be white? For those looking to personalise this trend even further, creativity has no limits. Experiment with pastels like sky blue, lemon yellow or mint green for a playful, spring-ready finish. Let your imagination soar and choose the colour that best reflects your style.

3/ 8 © @harrietwestmoreland Modern reverse tips for discreet elegance The inverted manicure If you’re bored of traditional tips, flip the design with the reverse French tip. Place the luminous line at the base of the nail (the lunula) for a bold, modern twist. You can opt for classic white, add glitter for extra sparkle or choose a vibrant colour that contrasts with the base.

4/ 8 © @matejanova Dainty barely-there lines create a chic minimalist vibe Micro French For the minimalists, the Micro French, featuring an ultra-thin tip, is trending thanks to its elegance and adding the effortless glow effect makes the design's tiny details pop. Simply add a delicate and precise line to short nails and then apply a coat of the glow polish. Beauty lies in the fusion of the styles.



5/ 8 © @matejanova Charming heart details for Valentine's Day and beyond Romantic hearts Add a romantic and unexpected touch by painting tiny hearts in the centre of the nail, matching the colour to your tips for a cohesive look. For perfect balance, use the same shade of the hearts for the French tips.

6/ 8 © @____nailbar Futuristic silver tips - jewellery is optional Silver metallics For lovers of bold nails with metallic finishes, this Glow French look has a futuristic edge. Metallic silver tips are combined with a nude, holographic base, creating a striking, avant-garde finish to capture the light.



7/ 8 © @harrietwestmoreland Rainbow tips bring cheerful energy to your look Skittle tips Bring spring to your look early with a dose of vibrant joy. Forget classic white and experiment with a vibrant colour palette. Can't decide on a colour? Use a different vibrant shade on every finger. It’s so fun and cheerful.

8/ 8 © @harrietwestmoreland Dreamy and gleamy ombré is subtle but sleek The blurred gradient Instead of a sharp line, a sponge is used to create a soft gradient (ombré) from the base to the tip. This creates a seamless, dreamy blurred effect that extends from the base of the nail towards the tips, bringing softness and elegance to the manicure with a shimmering glow.



Step-by-step guide: How to do Glow French nails at home

© @meganmargotevans You can create the look with just three steps

You simply need three polishes: a nude base, a classic white, and a 'glow' varnish (usually a sheer, iridescent, or holographic top coat).

The Step-by-Step Guide:

The Base: Apply your nude or soft pink base coat over the entire nail and let it dry. The Glow: Apply your iridescent "glow" polish over the entire nail before you do the tips. The Tip: Draw your classic white line on the tip.

Expert Tip: Applying the glow coat underneath the white tip is essential. If you apply the shimmer over the white, it can tint the tip, losing that crisp design.