The 'Glow French' is the radiant nail trend set to rule 2026 - how to get the look at home
Upgrade your classic tips with the Glow French manicure. Discover 2026’s hottest nail trend for a radiant, lit-from-within look you can do at home
By Celia Mediavilla
2 minutes ago
The French manicure is the ultimate timeless classic. For decades, it has remained the "little black dress" of the nail world - versatile, natural, clean and effortlessly elegant, it's an essential that works for any occasion.
However, even the most iconic designs eventually get a makeover. Enter: the Glow French.
Imagine your favourite traditional French tips, but with a radiant, "lit-from-within", jelly-like finish; an ethereal look that captures the light, reflecting a sophisticated aura that feels both modern and supernatural.
If you’re ready to trade the standard French look for something more dazzling, here is everything you need to know about this 2026 nail phenomenon.
What exactly are 'Glow French' nails?
The 'Glow French' is a luminous reinterpretation of the classic French manicure style. While it keeps the subtle elegance we love, it levels it up by introducing a magical layer of shimmer.
By using polishes infused with micro-sparkles or holographic finishes, this manicure creates a dazzling radiance that illuminates your hands.
The glow vs. the original French manicure
The classic version of this trend stays true to the French manicure’s roots but dials up the radiance. While the original '90s style was all about subtlety, the 'Glow French' prioritises shimmer to the extreme. The final result is much more striking, creating a luminous "halo" effect on each nail.
Although the classic French manicure is stunning, too, we'd like to show you our eight favourite looks to embrace the Glow French phenomenon. Get ready to be inspired and take your nails to the next level.
8 'Glow French' designs to inspire your next look
Sparkling tips for a high-shine, sophisticated finish
With glitter
If you are looking for a manicure that dazzles with every movement, this is the one for you. Swap the white line entirely for a high-shine glitter. This creates a double-dose of shimmer - a unique and sophisticated finish.
Playful pastel tips add a fresh, spring-inspired twist
Colour tips
Who says French tips have to be white? For those looking to personalise this trend even further, creativity has no limits. Experiment with pastels like sky blue, lemon yellow or mint green for a playful, spring-ready finish. Let your imagination soar and choose the colour that best reflects your style.
Modern reverse tips for discreet elegance
The inverted manicure
If you’re bored of traditional tips, flip the design with the reverse French tip. Place the luminous line at the base of the nail (the lunula) for a bold, modern twist.
You can opt for classic white, add glitter for extra sparkle or choose a vibrant colour that contrasts with the base.
Dainty barely-there lines create a chic minimalist vibe
Micro French
For the minimalists, the Micro French, featuring an ultra-thin tip, is trending thanks to its elegance and adding the effortless glow effect makes the design's tiny details pop.
Simply add a delicate and precise line to short nails and then apply a coat of the glow polish. Beauty lies in the fusion of the styles.
Charming heart details for Valentine's Day and beyond
Romantic hearts
Add a romantic and unexpected touch by painting tiny hearts in the centre of the nail, matching the colour to your tips for a cohesive look. For perfect balance, use the same shade of the hearts for the French tips.
Futuristic silver tips - jewellery is optional
Silver metallics
For lovers of bold nails with metallic finishes, this Glow French look has a futuristic edge. Metallic silver tips are combined with a nude, holographic base, creating a striking, avant-garde finish to capture the light.
Rainbow tips bring cheerful energy to your look
Skittle tips
Bring spring to your look early with a dose of vibrant joy. Forget classic white and experiment with a vibrant colour palette. Can't decide on a colour? Use a different vibrant shade on every finger. It’s so fun and cheerful.
Dreamy and gleamy ombré is subtle but sleek
The blurred gradient
Instead of a sharp line, a sponge is used to create a soft gradient (ombré) from the base to the tip. This creates a seamless, dreamy blurred effect that extends from the base of the nail towards the tips, bringing softness and elegance to the manicure with a shimmering glow.
Step-by-step guide: How to do Glow French nails at home
You simply need three polishes: a nude base, a classic white, and a 'glow' varnish (usually a sheer, iridescent, or holographic top coat).