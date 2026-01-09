Marble manicures & 11 more of our fave nail looks to stand out this January

This winter, manicures have been getting a sophisticated glow-up, and we love the looks that blend timeless elegance with avant-garde flair.

Leading the charge is the marble effect - a total phenomenon that's moved from the catwalks straight into the hearts of nail art lovers everywhere. But marble isn't the only look stealing the spotlight this season.

Ready to find your new signature set just in time to kick off the year with a fresh look?

We've rounded up twelve standout winter trends that serve as the ultimate finishing touch for any outfit. Explore the new season's top styles with us and you'll be able to rock on-trend nails that work with all of your everyday looks.

The best winter nail looks to kick off 2026

1/ 12 © @thecolornook These stone-like nails stand out Elegant Marble Effect Nails Inspired by the natural veins of organic marble, this technique creates a unique, high-end look. Whether you opt for romantic pastels or high-contrast, moody combinations, the possibilities for customisation are endless.



2/ 12 © @thegelbottlenz Your next 'Ice Princess' manicure Icy Chrome & Snow Effect Manicures We love a winter that wraps us in a blanket of white, and those snowy landscapes are the perfect inspiration for a captivating manicure. Designs featuring "frozen" textures and delicate chrome finishes are a real winner for anyone seeking a clean, flawless aesthetic.



3/ 12 © @_ivynailart A neutral base makes it an ideal canvas for subtle nail art, too Mocha Mousse Manicure Look for shades that evokes the warmth of hot cocoa or coffee with whipped cream. It's a tone that adds instant depth and sophistication to any look. Mocha Mousse - which was 2025's colour of the year - pairs perfectly with everything from casual knits to formal evening wear.

4/ 12 © @nailsbylauren.o The gilded trend is moving to our nails 3D Gold Relief & Textured Nail Art A subtle 3D gold design is the perfect way to add a touch of luxury to your winter manicure. This textured finish provides a hint of luminosity that pops beautifully against both lighter colours, above, and the season’s darker, moodier palette.



5/ 12 © @enevanailart The '90s trend is back 'Dark Cherry' & Black-Red Hybrids This a beautiful choice for those who like to be a bit mysterious. The trend blends the intensity of black with the warmth of deep crimson to create a "ripe cherry" hue. It's undeniably versatile - striking enough for a night out, yet subtle enough for the office.

6/ 12 © @thenaillologist Velvet isn't just trending in fashion - plush-looking nails are in as well Velvet Nails While stunning "cat eye" nails dominate the festive season, the trend is evolving into something softer for January. Velvet nails offer a plush, luminous finish using magnetic pigments, but in gentler shades like pale pink or lavender for a more romantic, delicate touch.



7/ 12 © @thenaillologist Oh là là - the new French manicure is très chic! French Manicure with a Twist The timeless French manicure is getting another daring makeover. This season, we're ditching the traditional white tips for original color combinations for a personalised twist. By experimenting with moody base colors and tips with a twist, this classic style now goes beyond the conventional.



8/ 12 © @thecolornook Feminine nails inspired by our grandmas Vintage-look Manicures "Grandmacore" nails are a tribute to the charming elegance of the past as epitomised by our grandmothers. Characterised by designs that recall vintage Hollywood, one of our favourite looks from the trend focuses on simple, iconic reds that never go out of style.



9/ 12 © @simlynail Autumn's pumpkin spice evolves to winter's cinnamon Warm Cinnamon Spice Tones Cinnamon tones are the ultimate "cosy" trend to combat the winter chill. This spice-inspired shade brings a sense of comfort and earthy sophistication to your hands. It looks equally stunning in a matte, minimalist finish or with a touch of sparkle that will get you noticed.

10/ 12 © @mrsmckennabarry Love animal prints? Try this long-lasting trend Timeless Tortoise Shell Nails Few styles have stayed at the top of the trend reports as long as "tortie nails". The signature mottled pattern, inspired but a tortoise's shell, offers a fun versatility that works year-round.

11/ 12 © @moskvichka_nails Minimalist manicures continue to reign this winter season Minimalist Nudes Clean girl aesthetic nudes and "soap nails", noted for their sheer, ultra-glossy finish, remain a staple that pairs with any outfit. The beauty of this look lies in its simplicity, highlighting the healthy, natural beauty of your nails.

