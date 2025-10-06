9 unique autumn manicures for brides: From diamond nail art to dark hues

Every detail in a wedding look is so important, and a bride's manicure is one of the most important. Nails are centre stage, whether the moment of exchanging rings, or simply holding the bouquet, and it's an element that's not only influenced by the style of the bride's dress, but also by the season and setting for the wedding. For autumn weddings in 2025, we're seeing nail design trends that are as spectacular as they are appropriate for the occasion, in all lengths and colours. Luckily for the more classic among us, this season will continue to feature timeless options that will look good forever in your wedding photos - although there are also plenty of trending viral looks, too. In this autumn bridal edit, we're focusing on the unique but classic manicure (and pedicure) ideas worth keeping on your radar this year.
Unique manicures for autumn brides
Milk nails are a trending bridal choice
Milk manicure
The craze for gleaming milky nails isn't fading, for brides and guests alike. Perfect for long - but not too long - nails, they're a much-requested option. It's an unexpected choice that makes your fingers appear longer and more graceful.
If this is the look you love, you may want to try similar Soap nails as loved by model mother-daughter duo Kate and Lila Moss. In the words of Sofía Khasanova, co-owner of Siberia Salon: "Brides who want a fresh, natural look will find their match in soap-effect nails. This style is based on a milky and translucent finish that gives a polished and sophisticated appearance to short nails. It's ideal for those seeking a delicate and low-maintenance manicure."
Subtle sparkle accents for your big day
Diamond nail art
Modern brides are in luck, because the manicure possibilities to complement today's bridal looks have expanded to include options with glamorous touches. It's becoming increasingly common to see nails adorned with diamond and crystal nail art. For brides, the nails are usually short and rounded, with a pinkish base colour and a subtle shimmer. What's most appealing is that they're unique without being over-the-top.
Pearl manicures are trending for brides, too
Pearlescent nails
If the bride wants a pastel shade, why opt for subtle? You can really stand out with pearlescent finish designs. "It's an effect that adds elegance without being too much. Clients who try it usually repeat, exploring different shades to adapt it to each occasion," says an expert at Madrid's Siberia Salon. The gleaming nails grab attention without needing vibrant or dark colours.
Berry-coloured nails with high gloss are a beautiful option for autumn brides
Cherry nails
Mocha and olive green are two big manicure trends this autumn but few brides are opting to wear those on their wedding day. In contrast, berry polishes, in cherry, raspberry and all variants of dark pinks, are trending for nuptials. The one in the image is a work by nail artist Katie Taylor, where the retro glossy finish is the star.
Rose gold is a dreamy choice for a wedding day look
Metallic French manicure
Not all new versions of the French manicure are appropriate for brides, but there are some innovative proposals that we think you should consider. Like this French design with metallic tips. It blends a very natural pink base and a gold, rose gold or silver tone to highlight.
The Princess of Wales's pared-down manicure, above, is trending
Clean girl nails
Sometimes, the simplest and most natural version is the best. Fresh, neutral nails with just a delicate layer of shine are key for this clean girl-inspired look. The secret lies in having well-cared-for hands - hydration, short or medium-length nails and a nourishing base coat are essential. It's about achieving the timeless and sophisticated manicure typical of royals like the Princess of Wales - one that, like "no-makeup makeup", requires plenty of preparation, but looks effortless.
Autumn's deep, dark hues are also hot for wedding manicures
Wine manicure
Inspired by the colour of red wine, the always sophisticated merlot manicure returns this autumn, with intensely glossy shades that are near-black. Pinot noir nails, which are more purple than burgundy, are also an option - both fascinating choices for the bolder bride.
The French manicure is back, and looks great on short nails
Micro French manicure
The French manicure will always be one of the most requested options for brides. While the white tips stay the same, as far as form, the short and square look is a hit. The micro French manicure has an almost transparent pink base and a more subtle white tip. A truly elegant option that has gone viral with brides.
Red nails have an Old Hollywood vibe
Classic red nails
Another classic we're seeing for brides are red manicures. Although it's a bold choice that's not for everyone, more brides are choosing to wear more intense shades of their wedding day, and this stylised and glamorous look is a winner.