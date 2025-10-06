9 unique autumn manicures for brides: From diamond nail art to dark hues

Milk nails are a trending bridal choice

The craze for gleaming milky nails isn't fading, for brides and guests alike. Perfect for long - but not too long - nails, they're a much-requested option. It's an unexpected choice that makes your fingers appear longer and more graceful.

If this is the look you love, you may want to try similar Soap nails as loved by model mother-daughter duo Kate and Lila Moss. In the words of Sofía Khasanova, co-owner of Siberia Salon: "Brides who want a fresh, natural look will find their match in soap-effect nails. This style is based on a milky and translucent finish that gives a polished and sophisticated appearance to short nails. It's ideal for those seeking a delicate and low-maintenance manicure."