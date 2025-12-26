Giggling Harper Beckham debuts 'expensive' It-girl nails for 2026

When your mum is fashion and beauty mogul Victoria Beckham, you're destined to follow all the latest trends – and Harper Beckham certainly proved this when she showcased her picture-perfect manicure on Christmas Day.

The youngest member of David and Victoria Beckham's family displayed her long, impeccably manicured talons in a sweet photograph as the family celebrated Christmas together in the Cotswolds. While eldest brother Brooklyn's absence from the family celebrations was palpable, the Beckhams put on brave faces and made the most of the festivities without him.

We couldn't help but notice how chic the teenager's manicure was in the candid new photograph of David and his daughter laughing together. The 14-year-old was sporting the colour of the moment, 'Cloud Dancer', following the recently announced Pantone colour of the year.

© Instagram Harper Beckham showcased the hottest nail trend for 2026 in a candid Christmas photo with dad David

The "lofty white neutral” hue is set to be big business for nail salons in 2026, and Harper proved she was ahead of the curve with her choice of Christmas nails

The elevated neutral is said to align with a "conscious statement of simplification", signalling a shift towards a more laid-back yet expensive aesthetic for the new year.

How to get Harper's nails at home

Celebrity manicurist Sophia Stylianou explained to HELLO! that the look is all about appearing "clean, fresh and expensive", which perfectly ties in with brand Beckham.

Cloud Dancer nails are going to be big business for 2026

"It works on every skin tone and gives a really polished finish, which is why it feels so timeless," she previously told us.

If you’re keen to nail the trend yourself (pun intended), regular nail maintenance is key, so invest in a nail brush and keep your cuticles neat. Choose a matte white with no shimmer, ensuring that your look remains classic and sophisticated.

Finally, keep the rest of your look simple, just like Harper, who paired her fresh set with dark denim and a cosy black knit. Elegance and simplicity are key to making the simple nail trend pop.

Harper's fashionista credentials

© Variety via Getty Images Harper is following in her famous mum Victoria's footsteps

Harper has been following in her Spice Girls star mum's footsteps when it comes to her sense of style. Often seen rocking her famous mother's eponymous Victoria Beckham label, Harper is also a keen handbag fan, amassing an impressive collection of rare and vintage designer styles, including Bottega Veneta and Louis Vuitton.

In the past year, Harper appears to be channelling all her energy into establishing herself as a mini beauty mogul, filming makeup tutorials Kylie Jenner would be proud of. Reports of the Beckhams trademarking Hiku by Harper suggest the teen could be on the cusp of launching her own beauty empire, too.

Discussing Harper's approach to style, Victoria previously told The Telegraph: "[Her outfits] suit her and they’re appropriate. But she's a tomboy really, although she has every skincare product under the sun."