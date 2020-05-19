﻿
The Kardashians keeping it real in lockdown: see their most relaxed looks yet

The Kardashian/Jenner siblings aren't 'insta-perfect' all the time…

6 UK staycations perfect for a post-lockdown getaway: From Cliveden House to the Norfolk Lavender Fields
Jenni McKnight
The Kardashian/Jenner family are known for many things – home movies, beauty empires, reality TV and so on. One thing that doesn't spring to mind when you think of Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie is their love of the 'natural' look. Now, we don’t mean what they may or may not have had professionally tweaked, but rather their everyday look. One scroll of their social media accounts and you can see that the sisters are huge fans of looking glam, preferring heavy eye makeup, a strong brow and bold lips over a dab of highlighter and some clear gloss! Ever since coronavirus was declared a global pandemic, the world's most famous family have relaxed their looks while in lockdown – on very rare occasions, we might add. So let's take a look at what the Kardashian/Jenner siblings look like without the help of their glam squad… Hint: it's still pretty fabulous!

Kourtney Kardashian

The eldest of the family, Kourtney is probably the one who shows off her complexion sans makeup the most. Why wouldn't she? Her skin always appears to have a 'glow' and there isn't a blemish in sight! Her go-to lockdown outfit appears to be a bikini – she does have a swimming pool in her garden – and when she isn't in one from her vast collection, she likes to stay comfy in a tracksuit. She also appears to have ditched her hair extensions (apart from in the many throwback photos she is sharing from when the world was 'normal'), and prefers a low-slung bun or the 'just-got-out-the-pool' wet hair look.

MORE: Where are the Kardashians self-isolating? Find out who Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and the family are spending lockdown with 

Kim Kardashian

It's actually pretty difficult to find a photo of Kim where she doesn't look 'insta-ready'. Even when she's wearing no makeup she still looks like she's walking around with a permanent filter on her face. Just like her sisters, she's a fan of sharing throwback snaps, but lately her day-to-day outfits appear to be random pieces from her Skims range. If she's not wearing some sort of control underwear, she has favoured comfy-looking hoodies and tracksuit bottoms. Although, she was rocking sweats with some heels before lockdown so we're guessing she hasn't changed her style too much. She previously shared a photo of her and husband Kayne West enjoying a movie night with their kids, and despite no makeup and a bright orange hoodie, she still looked great! Kim has also developed a love of experimenting with wigs, just recently she tried out some long, blonde, beach waves, but generally, she appears to have kept her long, dark extensions in. 

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian isn't letting lockdown stop her from looking glam on the daily. The only time she doesn't look 'made-up' is when she's working out – and even then she looks great! The youngest Kardashian daughter swaps between workout leggings and sports bras to oversized shirts, double denim and swimsuits. She still appears to be experimenting with different wigs and clip-in extensions, but when she's not, just like sister Kourtney, she prefers an easy low-slung bun.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner nails 'off-duty model' every time! If she's not on the catwalk or enjoying a night on the town, she often likes to forgo makeup and swap her high-fashion clobber for distressed denim shorts and slogan T-shirts. Whilst in lockdown, she appears to love chilling out in baggy jumpers or just some Calvin Klein underwear – as you do. She also appears to be one of those girls who can just wash her hair, let it dry naturally, and voila! It looks great. 

MORE: Inside the Kardashian-Jenner homes

Kylie Jenner

Not much has really changed with Kylie's look since she's been in lockdown. The billionaire is still sharing daily snaps of herself dolled-up and looking fab. Probably most influenced by big sister Kim, Kylie also likes to wear matching designer sportswear and figure-hugging dresses in neutral tones. She did recently though share a snap of herself without makeup, and you guessed it, she still looked flawless! In fact, Kylie hasn't had a hair out of place since lockdown began all those weeks ago. Her glam-squad should be worried…

