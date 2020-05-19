The Kardashian/Jenner family are known for many things – home movies, beauty empires, reality TV and so on. One thing that doesn't spring to mind when you think of Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie is their love of the 'natural' look. Now, we don’t mean what they may or may not have had professionally tweaked, but rather their everyday look. One scroll of their social media accounts and you can see that the sisters are huge fans of looking glam, preferring heavy eye makeup, a strong brow and bold lips over a dab of highlighter and some clear gloss! Ever since coronavirus was declared a global pandemic, the world's most famous family have relaxed their looks while in lockdown – on very rare occasions, we might add. So let's take a look at what the Kardashian/Jenner siblings look like without the help of their glam squad… Hint: it's still pretty fabulous!
Kourtney Kardashian
The eldest of the family, Kourtney is probably the one who shows off her complexion sans makeup the most. Why wouldn't she? Her skin always appears to have a 'glow' and there isn't a blemish in sight! Her go-to lockdown outfit appears to be a bikini – she does have a swimming pool in her garden – and when she isn't in one from her vast collection, she likes to stay comfy in a tracksuit. She also appears to have ditched her hair extensions (apart from in the many throwback photos she is sharing from when the world was 'normal'), and prefers a low-slung bun or the 'just-got-out-the-pool' wet hair look.
